Between the pandemic and the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes, the glamor of Hollywood has been largely on pause for the last few years. Which might explain why this awards season, the red carpet was back in a big way. During the run of awards shows over the last few months, stars showed up and showed out in looks that have run the gamut from strikingly elegant to boldly daring.

Some, like Barbie's Margot Robbie—who's spent the better part of the year in Barbiecore pink—have used the red carpet as a way to promote their films. Others have approached it more as an elevated extension of their personal style, like The Bear's breakout star Ayo Edebiri, whose cool, minimalist looks have earned her almost as many accolades as the awards she's swept up. The element that unites all the best red carpet looks this season, however, is an adventurous spirit that isn't afraid to have a little fun, be a little extra, or push the envelope. One need look no further than Rustin's Colman Domingo, a longtime triple threat who's having a leading man moment and absolutely dressing for the part with aplomb, donning tailored suits in playful colors and accessorizing with metallic coats and regal jewelry.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the most memorable looks from the many ceremonies this awards season, from the show-stopping to the wonderfully weird, below.

Menswear MVP: Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo at the Oscars, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sarah Morris—WireImage/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison—Getty Images (2)

When it comes to red carpet looks, suiting is often relegated to the sidelines. But in the dapper hands of Rustin's Colman Domingo, menswear has taken center stage this awards season. From a mustard Valentino haute couture suit paired with a textured metallic gold coat at the Critics Choice Awards to his Oscars look of a perfectly tailored Louis Vuitton tuxedo with flared legs—accessorized with David Yurman jewels and a pair of Louis Vuitton cowboy boots—Domingo's choices on the red carpet have easily made him one of the best dressed of awards seasons.

Best commitment to a theme: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the BAFTA Film Awards Jon Kopaloff—WireImage/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison—Getty Images; John Phillips—Getty Images

Margot Robbie's press tour outfits for Barbie were a study in the many iconic looks of the world's most famous doll, a theme she continued throughout the many awards shows this season. From a sparkling bubblegum pink Armani Privé gown and matching tulle boa that she wore to the Golden Globes to a dramatic black and pink Schiaparelli Couture mini dress she wore to the SAG Awards, Robbie remains the face of Barbiecore in Hollywood.

Rookie of the year: Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the Golden Globe Awards, the Emmy Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff—WireImage/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard—Getty Images; Gilbert Flores—Variety/Getty Images

The undeniable breakout star of awards season, Ayo Edebiri swept multiple awards shows this year with her wins for The Bear, while capturing similar enthusiasm for her impeccable red carpet style. Among her best looks were a strapless red Prada sheath with a dramatic train, a sculptural black leather Louis Vuitton dress, and a cooler-than-cool white suit from The Row that paid homage to Whoopi Goldberg.

Best Easter egg as an outfit: Beyoncé

Beyoncé attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Though Queen Bey was only at the Grammys for part of the ceremony—that is, long enough to see her husband Jay Z call out the academy while accepting the inaugural Dr. Dre Impact award—she sent tongues wagging with her Western-inspired look from the Louis Vuitton men's collection—a bedazzled black leather checkered suit accessorized with a ribbon tie and a white Stetson cowboy hat. The Beyhive correctly surmised that the cowboy chic look was a hint at her then-rumored upcoming album, which many believed could be a country project in keeping with her Houston, Texas roots. At the Super Bowl the next Sunday, Beyoncé seemingly confirmed this by announcing a release date for her long awaited Act II and releasing two new undeniably country songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Best coordinated looks: Aidy Bryant and Charles Melton

Aidy Bryant hosts the Film Independent Spirit Awards Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Though it was considerably less formal than most of the awards show looks this season, there may have been no better coordinated outfit than Aidy Bryant and Charles Melton's collage shirts of each other at the Indy Spirit Awards.

incredible stuff happening at the indie spirit awards pic.twitter.com/iM8aEP2UUE — bethany (@savesthecat) February 25, 2024

Bryant, who was this year's host, used the shirts, which featured multiple pictures of each actor and their names, as part of a sketch during the show that paid homage to the May December star—but it also provided the most endearing fashion moment of awards season.

Best sartorial risk taker: Greta Lee

Greta Lee at the Golden Globe Awards, the Governors Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards Kevin Mazur—Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (2)

Of all the stars who have walked the red carpet of awards shows this season, none have raised the style bar quite like Greta Lee. The Past Lives star favors conceptual looks that skew more editorial than Hollywood glam, opting for outfits that are quietly striking and often sculptural. From a cream-colored Loewe gown with an elaborately draped open back to a bright red Bottega Veneta frock with a strong silhouette, Lee's looks brought a sense of daring and intellect to award shows this season.

Best case for academiacore: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the Golden Globe Awards, the Grammy Awards, and the Oscars Monica Schipper—GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer—The Recording Academy/Getty Images; JC Olivera—Getty Images

Billie Eilish has never been afraid to make a fashion statement and during this awards season, when she was up for (and won) several awards for her Barbie song "What Was I Made For?", she's sported a decidedly studious look, wearing lots of suiting, ties, and pleated skirts and usually accessorizing with a pair of eyeglasses. From an oversized Willy Chavarria getup that brought to mind a private school uniform to her vintage Barbie varsity jacket, paired with baggy trousers and a crisp button down and tie, Eilish makes a compelling case for trying academiacore.

Most avant garde accessorizing: Doja Cat

Doja Cat at the Grammy Awards Matt Winkelmeyer—Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Frazer Harrison—Getty Images

Leave it to Doja Cat to have the most show-stopping accessory of awards season: full body tattoos. The musical artist shocked fans when she appeared on the Grammys red carpet in a sheer dress that showed to great effect numerous tattoos that covered her body, from head to toe. The ink, which turned out to be temporary, appeared to be part of her look, which was created by the Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu. Doja also prominently sported a temporary forehead tattoo of Findikoglu's name as part of the outfit.

Most colorful: Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, and the London Critics' Circle Film Awards Kayla Oaddams—WireImage; Stephane Cardinale—Corbis/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole—Getty Images

Throughout all of awards season, All of Us Strangers' Andrew Scott has made a case for ditching conventional black and white suiting, opting instead for technicolor options, like a lemon yellow Etro suit with matching shoes for the Indie Spirit Awards or an all-red ensemble by Berluti for the BAFTAs.

Best integration of their film in a look: the Godzilla Minus One team

Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima at the Oscars Mike Coppola—Getty Images; Kevin Mazur—Critics Choice Association/Getty Images

Director Takashi Yamazaki and the rest of his crew for Godzilla Minus One (Masaki Takahashi, Kiyoko Shibuya, Tatsuji Nojima) took promoting their film to the next level when they showed up to the 2024 Oscars with some monstrous accessories. The team members, who took home the prize for Best Visual Effects, all carried a different miniature toy Godzilla to the ceremony and donned shoes with metallic clawed heels shaped like the hands of the legendary kaiju, a terrifyingly good style statement.