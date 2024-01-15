Television’s biggest awards show normally takes place in mid-September, but due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are coming right in the middle of the 2024 awards season that saw the Golden Globes given out last week, the Critics Choice Awards last night, and Oscar nominees to be revealed next week.

The Television Academy unveiled the Emmy nominees last July, considering all programs that premiered nationally between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. And based on the Academy voting schedule, many of tonight’s winners were actually decided back in August, which may result in an unusual—and possibly confusing—ceremony that recognizes work from seemingly dated shows.

Nonetheless, the Emmys promise to laud achievements in high-profile award categories featuring fan-favorite U.S. shows like The Bear, which is being recognized for its first season despite already airing an acclaimed second season, and pitching HBO’s Succession and The Last of Us against each other in competition for the most awards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Emmy Awards:

When and how can you watch the Emmys?

The 2023 Primetime Emmy awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be streamed the following day on Hulu.

Who is the host of this year’s Emmys?

Anthony Anderson, the 53-year-old former actor and producer of ABC’s sitcom Black-ish, which ended its run in 2022, is on first-time hosting duty.

But even before taking the stage, Anderson’s selection has already been met with criticism—sexual assault allegations against him resurfaced online, followed by (unheeded) calls for him to be replaced. Anderson faced assault allegations, which he has denied, in 2004 of raping a 25-year-old extra on the set of one of his films, but the charges were later dropped. In 2018, another unspecified criminal complaint emerged, with Anderson “unequivocally disputing” the claim.

All eyes are on Anderson, especially after the heavily criticized emceeing by Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy at the Golden Globes last week. Anderson, aware of the expectations and potential for controversy, told Fox News that “it’s a job that needs to be done” and “you can’t please everyone.” Meanwhile, he told the Associated Press that—given he is not a nominee for the first time in nearly a decade—he’s going in with less pressure: “I don’t have to sit there and wonder, am I going to win? Am I going to get it? What time are they going to get to this category? I just get to come up here and be myself.”

In a recent interview with People, Anderson said his mother, Doris Bowman, will be joining him at the show. “I can’t host the Emmys without having Mama Doris on the stage with me, so we’re finding some smart ways to incorporate her into the show,” he told the magazine.

Who are the 2023 Emmy nominees?

At the top of the list is Succession, HBO’s revered dramedy about power-grabbing and back-stabbing within a family-owned media conglomerate, with 27 nominations for its final season, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series—for the performances of Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong.

The Last of Us, HBO’s zombie apocalypse show adapted from a popular video game, was nominated in 24 award categories, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for star Bella Ramsey and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for co-star Pedro Pascal. The show already racked up several awards at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys, with actors Nick Offerman and Storm Reid recognized for their guest performances in a drama series.

HBO’s The White Lotus also has 23 Emmy nominations, already winning the Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) awards at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.

Apple TV+’s soccer sitcom Ted Lasso follows, nominated in 21 categories and already winning for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics last week.

Other nominees include Netflix’s Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring series about the acerbic teenage Addams Family character, and Amazon’s critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Read the full list of nominees here.