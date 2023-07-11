The marketing rollout for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been impressive, ubiquitous, and extremely pink, spanning countless brand collaborations and in-person activations, like the life-size pink Barbie Dream House in Malibu, now listed on Airbnb. But some of the most compelling marketing for the film comes straight from its star, Margot Robbie.

As Robbie, who plays the world-famous doll in the film, has promoted Barbie ahead of its July 21 release, fans have delighted in her impeccable red carpet recreations of Barbie’s most glamorous looks from over the years. Working with stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie has sported high fashion versions of iconic outfits worn by Barbie in different eras, from the legendary black and white striped swimsuit worn by the first Barbie in 1959 to the hot pink day-to-night working woman ensemble that a career-minded doll wore in 1985. According to Robbie, the recreations are tributes to Barbie fans.

“We’re finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies,” Robbie told People at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, where she wore a custom Schiaparelli recreation of the black cocktail dress worn by the 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie. “We’re hoping to get them excited…we’re pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

That Robbie’s tour looks have become a fashion phenomenon is fitting, given that Barbie creator Ruth Handler always intended for fashion to be a major part of the doll’s appeal. Fed up with the lack of toy options for girls, who typically could choose between baby dolls or paper dolls to play with, Handler created one through which they could embody their future dreams—in part by dressing her in different outfits.

See all of Margot Robbie’s best red carpet looks beside the Barbie dolls that inspired them below.

Pink and Fabulous Barbie, 2015

"Pink Fabulous" Barbie Mattel Inc.; Getty Images

To recreate this flirty pink polka dot outfit, Mukamal turned to the archives of Valentino, taking inspiration from a maroon polka dot halter neck midi dress from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection. For Robbie’s look, Valentino updated the design in a bright pink and white polka dot fabric and shortened the hem to be a mini dress, which Mukamal paired with a yellow Valentino Rockstud purse, white Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a set of Assael pearl earrings and matching bracelet.

The Original Barbie, 1959

For this iconic look, Mukamal pulled a black and white strapless bandage dress from Hervé Legér to pay homage to Barbie’s black and white striped one-piece swimsuit, then accessorized it with a pair of white Jacques Marie Mage cat eye sunglasses with blue lenses, Spinelli Kilcollin hoop earrings, and a pair of black Manolo Blahnik peep toe heeled mules.

Day to Night Barbie, 1985

"Day to Night" Barbie Mattel Inc. (2); Getty Images (2)

For the Barbie premiere in South Korea, Mukamal re-created not one but two looks for the red carpet to pay tribute to the versatile style of Barbie as a working woman. For the first “day” look, he dressed Robbie in an Atelier Versace fuchsia skirt suit with white accents, which he accessorized with an ascot tie, boater hat, matching Manolo Blahnik spectator pumps, and a jeweled Judith Leiber purse shaped like a cell phone from the time. For the second “night” look, Robbie wore a party dress in the same shade of fuchsia with a full tulle skirt and matching peep toe heeled mules from Manolo Blahnik.

Sparkling Pink Barbie, 1964

"Sparkling Pink" Barbie Mattel Inc.; Getty Images

The inspiration for this outfit comes from a 1964 Barbie who wore a sparkling pink sheath dress with a matching jacket and pillbox hat. To recreate it, Mukamal dressed Robbie in an embellished dress and jacket set from Moschino, which he paired with a bow-festooned pillbox hat, matching Manolo Blahnik peep toe heeled mules, and a matching quilted heart purse.

Earring Magic Barbie, 1992

"Earring Magic" Barbie Mattel Inc.; Getty Images

To recreate the look of the “Earring Magic” Barbie doll that debuted in 1992, Mukamal enlisted Balmain to create a hot pink mini dress with sheer sleeves and a leather bustier dress, which was paired with large star earrings and a matching star chain belt.

Totally Hair Barbie, 1992

"Totally Hair" Barbie Mattel Inc.; Getty Images

While the most outstanding feature of the 1992 “Totally Hair” Barbie doll may have been her ankle-length tresses, her swirl print mini dress gave it some serious competition. To recreate this look, Mukamal dressed Robbie in a Pucci mini dress and paired it with a pink Chanel purse, hot pink Manolo Blahnik pumps, and Taffin earrings.

Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, 1960

"Solo Spotlight" Barbie Mattel Inc.; Getty Images

For the Barbie premiere in L.A., Mukamal drew inspiration from one of the most iconic Barbie looks of all time—the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie, who sports a sparkling black strapless sheath dress with a voluminous hem. To bring this look to life, he tapped Schiaparelli to recreate the dress, down to the red rose detail on the hem. Like the Barbie, Robbie accessorized with black opera gloves, black Manolo Blahnik peep toe heeled mules, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace and earrings, and a pink handkerchief.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.