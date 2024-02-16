Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck may have been the inspiration for her new film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, but the pair are hardly the only A-listers taking up screen time in the ambitious project, which is just one component of the three-part release that includes the movie, an album of the same name, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

The film, which released on Prime Video on Feb. 16, was directed by acclaimed music video director Dave Meyers. It plays like a grandiose fever dream of a love story that pokes sly fun at J. Lo's own romantic history, which has made for consistent tabloid fodder over her nearly four-decade career. Centering on the love-obsessed character Alida, The Artist (played, of course, by Lopez), the fantastical epic includes a steampunk heart factory and a rain dance finale. But its most impressive offering may be its cast, an ensemble so wide-ranging it ends up boasting the star power of a Hollywood awards show or a Garry Marshall film. Longtime industry heavy hitters like Jane Fonda and Jenifer Lewis appear alongside Post Malone and the astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as part of over a dozen very prominent celebrity cameos that pop up throughout the nearly hour-long feature.

Here are all the celebrity cameos to keep an eye out for in This Is Me...Now.

Ben Affleck

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images—2021 Getty Images

Ben Affleck, two-time Oscar winner and the real-life inspiration behind this romantic epic, appears as both a broadcast news anchorman named Rex Stone and Alida's unnamed motorcycle-riding lover who breaks her heart before eventually returning to her in the final scene of the movie, where Affleck's very identifiable jawline makes an appearance.

Jane Fonda

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jane Fonda attends Women in Film's Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Getty Images—2021 Getty Images

Lopez's Monster-in-Law co-star Jane Fonda appears in the film as one of members of the zodiac love council that manages Alida's love life. Fonda, a real-life Sagittarius, represents her sign on-screen. According toVariety, Fonda told Lopez in the behind-the-scenes documentary, which releases on Jan. 26, that she's rooting for Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance in real life: "I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work."

Derek Hough

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Derek Hough attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center on May 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) Getty Images—2023 Getty Images

The Dancing with the Stars talent stars as Alida's second husband, a role that involved him showing off his enviable ballroom dancing skills for a wedding dance routine to Lopez's new song, "Can't Get Enough." Hough and Lopez had previously worked together as judges on the reality competition dance show, World of Dance.

Trevor Jackson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 11: Trevor Jackson attends the “grown-ish” press junket during the 2023 SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Atlanta on February 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images—2023 Paras Griffin

Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson appears as Alida's third husband in the film.

Fat Joe

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Fat Joe attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Getty Images for BET—2021 Getty Images

In This Is Me...Now, Fat Joe plays Alida's longsuffering therapist, one of the constants in her increasingly chaotic life. The Terror Squad rapper is no stranger to collaborating with J. Lo, a fellow Bronx native; the two joined musical forces for "Feelin' So Good," a track off Lopez's first album, 1999's On the Six and later reunited for the song, "Hold You Down," for Lopez's 2005 album Rebirth.

Jenifer Lewis

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Jenifer Lewis attends 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images—2019 Getty Images

Jenifer Lewis makes a show-stopping appearance as both twin Gemini members of the zodiac love council in the film. Lewis and Lopez previously worked together on the set of In Living Color; while Lewis guest starred on the series, Lopez got her showbiz start as one of the show's "Fly Girl" dancers.

Post Malone

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Post Malone arrives at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year event at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic) FilmMagic—2019 FilmMagic

The singer and rapper Post Malone appears as the Leo representative (which happens to be both Lopez and Affleck's astrological sign) on the zodiac love council.

Trevor Noah

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Getty Images—2021 Getty Images

Trevor Noah plays the Libra representative on the zodiac love council, although he admitted that he was initially shocked that Lopez wanted to cast him. "That was a random call where your phone rings, and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, 'This must be a prank,'" Noah said in an interview with People last month. "And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you're like, 'Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in.'"

Keke Palmer

US actress Keke Palmer arrives for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images—AFP or licensor

In the film, Keke Palmer plays the Scorpio representative of the zodiac love counsel. She and Lopez previously worked together on the 2019 film, Hustlers.

Kim Petras

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Kim Petras attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images—2023 Getty Images

Singer Kim Petras appears as the Virgo representative (her real-life sign) for the zodiac love counsel.

Paul Raci

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Paul Raci attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic—2024 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Character actor Paul Raci appears in the film as the leader of the Love Addicts Anonymous group that Alida attends. He and Lopez worked together previously on her 2023 film, The Mother.

Sadhguru

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 05: Yogi Sadhguru poses for Europa Press during an interview at the Wellington Hotel, October 5, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev?, often referred to as simply Sadhguru,? is an Indian yogi who created the Isha Foundation, a non-profit organization that offers yoga programs around the world? and is involved in social outreach, ?education? and environmental initiatives. (Photo By Juan Barbosa/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images—Europa Press 2023

In the film, Sadhguru plays the Pisces representative of the zodiac love council; in real life, he is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, India, an ashram and yoga center.

Jay Shetty

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Jay Shetty attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic—2024 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Life coach Jay Shetty plays the Aries representative on the zodiac love council, but in real life, he's also had an influential role in Lopez's rekindled love story with Affleck—he officiated their 2022 wedding in Georgia.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Neil deGrasse Tyson attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) FilmMagic—2017 Jason LaVeris

For the film Neil deGrasse Tyson traded in his astrophysics expertise for astrology, as the Taurus representative of the zodiac love council.

Sofia Vergara

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sofia Vergara attends the red carpet for the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 live show at Hotel Dena on September 12, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Getty Images—2023 Michael Tullberg

Sofia Vergara plays the Cancer representative (which is also her actual sign) on the zodiac love council.