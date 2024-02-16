Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck may have been the inspiration for her new film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, but the pair are hardly the only A-listers taking up screen time in the ambitious project, which is just one component of the three-part release that includes the movie, an album of the same name, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.
The film, which released on Prime Video on Feb. 16, was directed by acclaimed music video director Dave Meyers. It plays like a grandiose fever dream of a love story that pokes sly fun at J. Lo's own romantic history, which has made for consistent tabloid fodder over her nearly four-decade career. Centering on the love-obsessed character Alida, The Artist (played, of course, by Lopez), the fantastical epic includes a steampunk heart factory and a rain dance finale. But its most impressive offering may be its cast, an ensemble so wide-ranging it ends up boasting the star power of a Hollywood awards show or a Garry Marshall film. Longtime industry heavy hitters like Jane Fonda and Jenifer Lewis appear alongside Post Malone and the astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as part of over a dozen very prominent celebrity cameos that pop up throughout the nearly hour-long feature.
Here are all the celebrity cameos to keep an eye out for in This Is Me...Now.
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck, two-time Oscar winner and the real-life inspiration behind this romantic epic, appears as both a broadcast news anchorman named Rex Stone and Alida's unnamed motorcycle-riding lover who breaks her heart before eventually returning to her in the final scene of the movie, where Affleck's very identifiable jawline makes an appearance.
Jane Fonda
Lopez's Monster-in-Law co-star Jane Fonda appears in the film as one of members of the zodiac love council that manages Alida's love life. Fonda, a real-life Sagittarius, represents her sign on-screen. According toVariety, Fonda told Lopez in the behind-the-scenes documentary, which releases on Jan. 26, that she's rooting for Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance in real life: "I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work."
Derek Hough
The Dancing with the Stars talent stars as Alida's second husband, a role that involved him showing off his enviable ballroom dancing skills for a wedding dance routine to Lopez's new song, "Can't Get Enough." Hough and Lopez had previously worked together as judges on the reality competition dance show, World of Dance.
Trevor Jackson
Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson appears as Alida's third husband in the film.
Fat Joe
In This Is Me...Now, Fat Joe plays Alida's longsuffering therapist, one of the constants in her increasingly chaotic life. The Terror Squad rapper is no stranger to collaborating with J. Lo, a fellow Bronx native; the two joined musical forces for "Feelin' So Good," a track off Lopez's first album, 1999's On the Six and later reunited for the song, "Hold You Down," for Lopez's 2005 album Rebirth.
Jenifer Lewis
Jenifer Lewis makes a show-stopping appearance as both twin Gemini members of the zodiac love council in the film. Lewis and Lopez previously worked together on the set of In Living Color; while Lewis guest starred on the series, Lopez got her showbiz start as one of the show's "Fly Girl" dancers.
Post Malone
The singer and rapper Post Malone appears as the Leo representative (which happens to be both Lopez and Affleck's astrological sign) on the zodiac love council.
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah plays the Libra representative on the zodiac love council, although he admitted that he was initially shocked that Lopez wanted to cast him. "That was a random call where your phone rings, and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, 'This must be a prank,'" Noah said in an interview with People last month. "And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you're like, 'Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in.'"
Keke Palmer
In the film, Keke Palmer plays the Scorpio representative of the zodiac love counsel. She and Lopez previously worked together on the 2019 film, Hustlers.
Kim Petras
Singer Kim Petras appears as the Virgo representative (her real-life sign) for the zodiac love counsel.
Paul Raci
Character actor Paul Raci appears in the film as the leader of the Love Addicts Anonymous group that Alida attends. He and Lopez worked together previously on her 2023 film, The Mother.
Sadhguru
In the film, Sadhguru plays the Pisces representative of the zodiac love council; in real life, he is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, India, an ashram and yoga center.
Jay Shetty
Life coach Jay Shetty plays the Aries representative on the zodiac love council, but in real life, he's also had an influential role in Lopez's rekindled love story with Affleck—he officiated their 2022 wedding in Georgia.
Neil deGrasse Tyson
For the film Neil deGrasse Tyson traded in his astrophysics expertise for astrology, as the Taurus representative of the zodiac love council.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara plays the Cancer representative (which is also her actual sign) on the zodiac love council.
