King Charles III has made his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced on Monday, Feb. 5.

With his wife of 19 years, Queen Camilla, at his side, the King attended a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church, nearby the Sandringham estate house where Charles has been resting. He was pictured being greeted by Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Williams.

The outing comes shortly after Buckingham Palace released the first statement from the King since the diagnosis was disclosed. In the message shared late Saturday night, local time, the King expressed gratitude for the "many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."

His Majesty noted: "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement." He said that it is "heartening" that his diagnosis had highlighted organizations that support cancer patients and their families.

A thank you message from His Majesty The King.



The Palace did not disclose what type of cancer the King has, but said it was discovered after he was treated for a benign enlarged prostate. The King began cancer treatment on Monday. In an interview Tuesday, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the cancer was "caught early."

The King will postpone public-facing duties during his cancer treatment, the Palace said.