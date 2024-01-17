King Charles to Undergo Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

King Charles III will undergo a procedure to correct his enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace announced. The Monarch will go to the hospital next week.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement by Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The announcement comes shortly after Kensington Palace shared that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will be hospitalized for the next ten to fourteen days after a planned abdominal surgery.