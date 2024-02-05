Leaders around the world have been sharing messages of support for King Charles III after Buckingham Palace announced Monday that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The 75-year-old King, who recently underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate, was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer during diagnostic tests.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Political leaders have been reacting to the news, sharing their support and hopes for recovery.

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters that he was “concerned” about the King and hoped to speak with him soon.

In a social media post, former U.S. President Donald Trump shared his wishes for a quick recovery. "He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he was “ hoping for a fast and full recovery” for the King in a social media post. “I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Christoper Luxon shared his country’s support for the King in a post on X. “Kia Kaha King Charles. On behalf of all Kiwis I wish His Majesty all the very best for a speedy recovery.”

Politicians within the U.K., have also been sharing messages of well wishes. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X saying, "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.”

"I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," he added.

Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.



Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wished the monarch “all the very best”. “We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.



Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf sent his “thoughts and prayers” for the King, adding, “My thoughts are also with Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at what I know will be a worrying time for them all.”

My thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King. I wish him the very best for a speedy recovery and return to public life.



The King has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says, and will postpone all public-facing duties for the time being.