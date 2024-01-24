Ryan Gosling released a strongly-worded statement in response to what may be the most controversial snubbing of the 2024 Oscar nominations.

Gosling, who played the role of Ken in last summer’s box-office blockbuster Barbie, was nominated for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards. But neither director Greta Gerwig nor star Margot Robbie, who together brought the doll to life, received a nod in their respective categories.

Gosling expressed his delight for his own recognition and disappointment for his colleagues in a statement late Tuesday.

Ryan Gosling’s full statement

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

America Ferrera also reacts

America Ferrera, up for best supporting actress, was the only other member of the cast of Barbie to receive an Academy Award acting nomination on Tuesday.

“I still haven’t really been able to get in my feelings because I’m still on like the top layer of ‘I can’t even believe that this is real,’” she told trade publication Variety, but she also noted Gerwig’s and Robbie’s snubbing: “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated.”

“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” Ferrera said. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

As for Robbie, she added: “Perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

Ferrera nevertheless pointed to the significance of Barbie, as a rare women-led film, garnering an Oscar nomination for best picture: “Women filmmakers telling all different kinds of stories that resonate in different ways in the culture is the goal. I would love to see even even more female-directed movies on the list and to see more female directors acknowledged for making the best cinema of the year.”