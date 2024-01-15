Following the Golden Globes last week, awards season continued Sunday night as the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association rolled out the Red Carpet to round up the impressions of film and television connoisseurs and honor the best actors and productions in Hollywood over the past year.
Actress-comedian Chelsea Handler returned for the second consecutive year as host of the ceremony, which was held at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Los Angeles.
Summer blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer continued to rake in the accolades across multiple award categories, as did HBO comedy-drama Succession and Netflix’s road-rage inspired limited series Beef.
Here are all the winners
Best Young Actor/Actress: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Animated Feature: Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Maria Bello, Beef
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun, Beef
Seeher Award: America Ferrera
Best Song: “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Original Screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Best Comedy: Barbie
Best Acting Ensemble: Oppenheimer
Career Achievement Award: Harrison Ford
Best Movie Made for Television: Quiz Lady
Best Animated Series: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Best Foreign Language Series: Lupin
Best Comedy Special: John Mulaney: Baby J
Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Comedy Series: The Bear
Best Editing: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Best Visual Effects: Oppenheimer
Best Hair and Make-up: Barbie
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Limited Series: Beef
Best Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Picture: Oppenheimer
Here were the nominees
Barbie led the pack with 18 nominations—the most any film has received in the history of the Critics Choice Awards—including Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Director for Greta Gerwig.
Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer, was nominated in 13 categories, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, as was Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy Poor Things, which was also nominated for Best Picture and for Best Actress for its star Emma Stone.
As for the small screen, the #MeToo inspired Apple TV drama The Morning Show was nominated for six honors, including two in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series for stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Succession, the celebrated series about the power struggles of the super-rich, landed five nominations, including two in the category of Best Actor in a Drama Series for the performances of Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Hulu’s fan-favorite series The Bear, which features actor Jeremy Allen White as a chef trying to change the course of a Chicago sandwich shop, earned four nominations.
