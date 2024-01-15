Following the Golden Globes last week, awards season continued Sunday night as the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association rolled out the Red Carpet to round up the impressions of film and television connoisseurs and honor the best actors and productions in Hollywood over the past year.

Actress-comedian Chelsea Handler returned for the second consecutive year as host of the ceremony, which was held at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Los Angeles.

Summer blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer continued to rake in the accolades across multiple award categories, as did HBO comedy-drama Succession and Netflix’s road-rage inspired limited series Beef.

Here are all the winners

Best Young Actor/Actress: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature: Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Maria Bello, Beef

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun, Beef

Seeher Award: America Ferrera

Best Song: “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Original Screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Best Comedy: Barbie

Best Acting Ensemble: Oppenheimer

Career Achievement Award: Harrison Ford

Best Movie Made for Television: Quiz Lady

Best Animated Series: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Foreign Language Series: Lupin

Best Comedy Special: John Mulaney: Baby J

Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Editing: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Best Visual Effects: Oppenheimer

Best Hair and Make-up: Barbie

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Limited Series: Beef

Best Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Here were the nominees

Barbie led the pack with 18 nominations—the most any film has received in the history of the Critics Choice Awards—including Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Director for Greta Gerwig.

Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer, was nominated in 13 categories, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, as was Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy Poor Things, which was also nominated for Best Picture and for Best Actress for its star Emma Stone.

As for the small screen, the #MeToo inspired Apple TV drama The Morning Show was nominated for six honors, including two in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series for stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Succession, the celebrated series about the power struggles of the super-rich, landed five nominations, including two in the category of Best Actor in a Drama Series for the performances of Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Hulu’s fan-favorite series The Bear, which features actor Jeremy Allen White as a chef trying to change the course of a Chicago sandwich shop, earned four nominations.

