The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take to the stage and screens worldwide Sunday to celebrate a year that saw the massive success of Barbie and Oppenheimer at the box office.

Hollywood’s biggest stars will walk the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. before the event highlighting the best of movies and TV from 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

What time does it start and how can I watch it?

The show starts at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. It will be broadcast live on CBS and can be streamed around the world on Paramount+. The show lasts around three hours.

Which films, shows and actors have been nominated?

Director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the pack with nine nominations, including for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film’s lead Margot Robbie nabbed a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and her co-star Ryan Gosling received a nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a thriller about the “father of the atomic bomb,” bagged eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, best male actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting male actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best supporting female actor for Emily Blunt.

Killers of the Flower Moon, a true story of the 1920s murders of Native Americans for oil, and gothic fairytale Poor Things followed with seven nominations each. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon garnered attention for Best Motion Picture - Drama and best acting nods for its leads Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. While Poor Things was recognized in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category and its lead star Emma Stone is nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor group.

Other films with multiple nominations include Korean romantic drama Past Lives, dark comedy May December, inspired by the story of a woman who was jailed for having sex with her underage student before later marrying him, European drama thriller Anatomy of a Fall, and Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro.

TV shows Succession and The Crown, that have previously won Golden Globe awards, racked up nominations for both Best Television Series – Drama and the performances of their lead actors.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Jury Duty and Barry are in the running to win Best TV series – Musical or Comedy.

See a full list of nominees on the Golden Globe Awards’ website.

Who is hosting?

Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the show for the first time. Koy has gained attention as a live comedian, guest on late-night shows, host of his own comedy specials, including Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in 2020, and star of the comedy film Easter Sunday in 2022.

Koy was reportedly only asked to host the show two weeks ago, Variety reported. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Koy said he’s been binge watching the nominated films and shows to prepare.

The Filipino-American, born Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr., told the Associated Press he grew up watching the Golden Globes and hopes to inspire those from the Asian community and leave a positive mark through his hosting.

Koy will be joined by a star-studded slew of presenters including Barbie stars America Ferrera and Issa Rae, Oppenheimer actor Florence Pugh and The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey.