The Bear Co-Stars Share Chefs’ Kiss at Emmys

You could say it was a chefs’ kiss.

Hulu and FX’s Chicago-based restaurant and kitchen dramedy The Bear scored several big wins at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night—and as the cast and crew accepted the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, actors Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson shared an actual smooch on stage.

Matheson, the real-life Canadian chef who plays fan-favorite character Neil Fak in the show, was mid-speech, offering his thanks to “restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole,” when all of a sudden, Moss-Bachrach, who plays cousin Richard “Richie” Jeromovich and won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series earlier in the night, interrupted him with a well-planted kiss on the lips that lasted about 10 seconds and drew cheers and chortles from the audience.

When they separated, a flushed Matheson responded simply: “I love you Ebon.”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson share a kiss as ‘The Bear’ wins ‘Outstanding Comedy Series.’ 😂💋 #Emmys

Matheson continued: “I just love restaurants so much. The good, the bad. It’s rough—we’re all broken inside, and every single day we’ve got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table, and it’s really beautiful. And all of us here get to make a show together, and we get to make people feel good—or filled with anxiety or triggered, it seems. This is really amazing, it’s beautiful."

Asked by reporters backstage about the kiss, Matheson later remarked, “It was nice.”

Moss-Bachrach also commented later on the kiss, saying: “Time stopped. I don’t know how many years went by.”

The Bear already raked in accolades at recent awards shows including the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, and its success unsurprisingly continued at the long-delayed Emmys, which recognized the show’s first season despite an already critically-acclaimed second season airing last year.

The Bear also bagged the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for star Jeremy Allen White’s performance as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edibiri. And showrunner Christopher Storer took home two trophies for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

The Bear was renewed for a third season in November.