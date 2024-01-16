While Succession, The Bear, and Beef took home the most awards at the Emmys on Monday night, the cast and crew of Better Call Saul left the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles empty handed.

But it’s not a new experience for the highly lauded crime drama series, which first aired in 2015 and concluded in 2022. Better Call Saul now reportedly holds the record for the most Emmy losses, according to trade publication Variety, which dubbed it “the most snubbed series of all time.”

The show—which featured actor Bob Odenkirk as the titular lawyer and served as a prequel to the critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad—has received a whopping 53 Emmy nominations during its six-season run but did not end up winning any.

This year, Better Call Saul’s final season was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (which Odenkirk has been nominated for six times), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. It lost to Succession in all but one category (Jennifer Coolidge of The White Lotus beat Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn for best supporting actress.)

Despite its historic level of being overlooked by the Television Academy, Better Call Saul has received a slew of other awards during its run. Last year, it won best drama series and best actor in a drama series at both the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards.