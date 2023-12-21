TIME’s Best Photos of 2023

A girl who, unable to get an abortion, becomes a mother before starting 7th grade; a mass of twisted metal and ash, all that remains of a home in the wake of the Maui wildfires; Bad Bunny, one of the year’s most engaging entertainers, stepping out in a pink mohair coat adorned with a bow: These photographs, all featured in TIME during 2023, constitute a map of where we’ve been and what we’ve seen, connecting us with the greater world. Sometimes we may feel we live and work in isolation, but it’s never true: there are always those facing challenges as formidable as our own, or even more so, and there are joys to be had, too. These are just a few of the gifts great photographs can bring us, a collapsing of the distance between others and ourselves.

We’re reminded how our world is changing around us when we see a flutter of birds over Delhi, a city cloaked with smog that puts both animal health and that of humans at risk. A 14-year-old Georgia teenager named Malayah faces the camera resolutely, a reminder that paying attention to the mental health of young people will make for happier, more well-adjusted grownups tomorrow—the world will be in their hands someday. And a group of citizens light candles for Tyre Nichols, beaten and killed by Memphis police in January, at the community skate park he used to frequent as a youth in Sacramento, Calif. We need to remember our dead, especially those whose deaths fill us with anger—but it’s also important to recall the things that brought joy to their lives, because even for those whose lives aren’t cut down prematurely, time is fleeting.

Pleasure is important, which is why we delight in the faces of those who put artistry in our entertainment, from the willowy, thoughtful beauty of Cate Blanchett to the sly intelligence of Martin Scorsese, whose movies have made us think, and sometimes laugh, for more than 50 years. And photographs are how we come to see our country’s leaders as real people. We see Anna Maria Luna, the Trump-endorsed Republican congresswoman from Florida who has been known to sport an AR-15 lapel pin to show her staunch support for Second Amendment rights, feeding chickens in her yard after a day’s work. And Democratic Senator John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, dressed in a suit, tie, and high-top sneakers, sits at an outdoor table; as he recovers from a near-fatal stroke, the iPad he uses as an auditory aid is clearly visible. Every one of us, at some point, faces a major challenge we need to overcome. Pictures like these remind us that we’re never truly alone. They may show us faces already familiar to us, or new ones whose stories need telling. Either way, they’re the story of our lives, too. —STEPHANIE ZACHAREK

Florence Pugh. " Next Generation Leaders, " June 12 issue. Mark Peckmezian for TIME

CORAL participants link up to form a human support network. " I Tried to Cure My Burnout. Here’s What Happened, " January 30/February 6 issue. Benjamin Rasmussen for TIME

Mory Sacko. " TIME100 Next, " September 25 issue. Tarek Mawad for TIME

A decade-old IBM quantum processor was used in an experiment that proved how background microwaves affect qubits. " Quantum Computers Could Solve Countless Problems—And Create a Lot of New Ones, " February 13/20 issue. Thomas Prior for TIME

Prince Gyasi. " Next Generation Leaders, " June 12 issue. Nwaka Okparaeke for TIME

The first poet laureate of Barbados, Esther Phillips. " Inside Barbados’ Historic Push for Slavery Reparations ," July 24 issue. Christopher Gregory-Rivera for TIME

Merav Roth. " The Nation Builders, " December 25 issue. Moises Saman—Magnum Photos for TIME

Rida Thabet. " The Nation Builders, " December 25 issue. Moises Saman—Magnum Photos for TIME

Rajeshwari N. left her job as a garment factory worker and now works for Karya, a nonprofit AI data company in southern India. " The Workers Behind AI Rarely See Its Rewards. This Indian Startup Wants to Fix That, " August 14 issue. Supranav Dash for TIME

Ruins of a home in the small hillside town of Kula. " What Remains After the Flames: Scenes From the Ash-Colored Streets of Maui, " September 4 issue. David Butow for TIME

Community members light candles at a Jan. 30 vigil for Tyre Nichols at Regency Community Skatepark. " How Skateboarding Shaped Tyre Nichols, " February 1. Mark Dillon for TIME

Andre Boyer, an agent for the Strategic Intervention Tactical Enforcement (S.I.T.E.). " Private Security Guards Are Replacing Police Across America, " May 22 issue. Michelle Gustafson for TIME

Jalen Hurts. " TIME100 Next, " September 25 issue. Krista Schlueter for TIME

Wes Moore. " Where Wes Moore Comes From, " February 27 issue. Jared Soares for TIME

Bad Bunny. " Bad Bunny’s Next Move, " April 10/17 issue. Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME