TIME’s Best Photos of 2023

By TIME Photo Department
Birds swoop through smog in Delhi with air quality in the “very unhealthy” category. "How India Became the Most Important Country in the Climate Fight," January 30/February 6 issue.Sarker Protick for TIME

A girl who, unable to get an abortion, becomes a mother before starting 7th grade; a mass of twisted metal and ash, all that remains of a home in the wake of the Maui wildfires; Bad Bunny, one of the year’s most engaging entertainers, stepping out in a pink mohair coat adorned with a bow: These photographs, all featured in TIME during 2023, constitute a map of where we’ve been and what we’ve seen, connecting us with the greater world. Sometimes we may feel we live and work in isolation, but it’s never true: there are always those facing challenges as formidable as our own, or even more so, and there are joys to be had, too. These are just a few of the gifts great photographs can bring us, a collapsing of the distance between others and ourselves.

We’re reminded how our world is changing around us when we see a flutter of birds over Delhi, a city cloaked with smog that puts both animal health and that of humans at risk. A 14-year-old Georgia teenager named Malayah faces the camera resolutely, a reminder that paying attention to the mental health of young people will make for happier, more well-adjusted grownups tomorrow—the world will be in their hands someday. And a group of citizens light candles for Tyre Nichols, beaten and killed by Memphis police in January, at the community skate park he used to frequent as a youth in Sacramento, Calif. We need to remember our dead, especially those whose deaths fill us with anger—but it’s also important to recall the things that brought joy to their lives, because even for those whose lives aren’t cut down prematurely, time is fleeting.

From left, top row: Mark Mahaney for TIME; Carlota Guerrero for TIME; Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME; Josefina Santos for TIME; Greg Kahn for TIME; Paola Kudacki for TIME; Inez and Vinoodh for TIME; Supranav Dash for TIME; Joshua Kissi for TIME; Mark Peckmezian for TIME; Umar Nadeem for TIME; Michal Chelbin for TIME

Pleasure is important, which is why we delight in the faces of those who put artistry in our entertainment, from the willowy, thoughtful beauty of Cate Blanchett to the sly intelligence of Martin Scorsese, whose movies have made us think, and sometimes laugh, for more than 50 years. And photographs are how we come to see our country’s leaders as real people. We see Anna Maria Luna, the Trump-endorsed Republican congresswoman from Florida who has been known to sport an AR-15 lapel pin to show her staunch support for Second Amendment rights, feeding chickens in her yard after a day’s work. And Democratic Senator John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, dressed in a suit, tie, and high-top sneakers, sits at an outdoor table; as he recovers from a near-fatal stroke, the iPad he uses as an auditory aid is clearly visible. Every one of us, at some point, faces a major challenge we need to overcome. Pictures like these remind us that we’re never truly alone. They may show us faces already familiar to us, or new ones whose stories need telling. Either way, they’re the story of our lives, too. —STEPHANIE ZACHAREK

Best TIME Photographs 2023 bryan johnson
Bryan Johnson. "The Man Who Thinks He Can Live Forever," September 20. Philip Cheung for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 florence pugh
Florence Pugh. "Next Generation Leaders," June 12 issue.Mark Peckmezian for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 drag memphis Photo by Andrea Morales for TIME
Keleigh Klarke. "A Weekend With a Memphis Drag Queen as Tennessee Tries to Restrict Her Art," April 7.Andrea Morales for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 burnout support network
CORAL participants link up to form a human support network. "I Tried to Cure My Burnout. Here’s What Happened," January 30/February 6 issue.Benjamin Rasmussen for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 jenny just poker billionaire
A participant at a poker game. "This Female Billionaire Thinks the Secret to Women’s Wealth Is Poker," May 10 issue.Tonje Thilesen for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 mental health teen
Malayah. "‘We’re In a New World’: American Teenagers on Mental Health and How to Cope," October 23 issue.Robin Hammond
Best TIME Photographs 2023 Mory Sacko
Mory Sacko. "TIME100 Next," September 25 issue.Tarek Mawad for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 quantum leap
A decade-old IBM quantum processor was used in an experiment that proved how background microwaves affect qubits. "Quantum Computers Could Solve Countless Problems—And Create a Lot of New Ones," February 13/20 issue.Thomas Prior for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 doja cat
Doja Cat. "TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People," April 24/May 1 issue.Paola Kudacki for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 prince gyasi
Prince Gyasi. "Next Generation Leaders," June 12 issue.Nwaka Okparaeke for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone. "Deepika Padukone Is Bringing the World to Bollywood," May 22/29 issue.Nishanth Radhakrishnan for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 Barbados reparations esther phillips
The first poet laureate of Barbados, Esther Phillips. "Inside Barbados’ Historic Push for Slavery Reparations," July 24 issue.Christopher Gregory-Rivera for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 israel hostages family
Keren Schem and Danny Schem. "The Families of Israelis Held Hostage by Hamas Speak Out," November 6 issue.Michal Chelbin for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 nation builders israeli palestinian
Merav Roth. "The Nation Builders," December 25 issue.Moises Saman—Magnum Photos for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 nation builders israeli palestinian
Rida Thabet. "The Nation Builders," December 25 issue.Moises Saman—Magnum Photos for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 india artificial intelligence
Rajeshwari N. left her job as a garment factory worker and now works for Karya, a nonprofit AI data company in southern India. "The Workers Behind AI Rarely See Its Rewards. This Indian Startup Wants to Fix That," August 14 issue.Supranav Dash for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 senator john fetterman
John Fetterman. "How John Fetterman Came Out of the Darkness," August 14 issue.Shuran Huang for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 abortion
Ashley. "She Wasn’t Able to Get an Abortion. Now She’s a Mom. Soon She’ll Start 7th Grade. ," September 25 issue. Lucy Garrett for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 maui hawaii fires
Ruins of a home in the small hillside town of Kula. "What Remains After the Flames: Scenes From the Ash-Colored Streets of Maui," September 4 issue.David Butow for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 tyre nichols skateboarding
Community members light candles at a Jan. 30 vigil for Tyre Nichols at Regency Community Skatepark. "How Skateboarding Shaped Tyre Nichols," February 1.Mark Dillon for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 imran khan
Imran Khan. "Imran Khan on His Plan to Return to Power," May 8/15 issue.Umar Nadeem for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 private security
Andre Boyer, an agent for the Strategic Intervention Tactical Enforcement (S.I.T.E.). "Private Security Guards Are Replacing Police Across America," May 22 issue.Michelle Gustafson for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 keir starmer
Keir Starmer. "The Man Who Wants to Fix Britain," May 16.David Vintiner for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 mike pence
Mike Pence. "Pence, Who Couldn’t Derail Trump, Is Looking at Who Might," October 30.Christopher Lee for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 frank gehry guggenheim
Frank Gehry. "How Frank Gehry Changed Buildings—and Cities—Forever," April 10 issue.Vivek Vadoliya for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 jennifer coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge. "TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People," April 14/May 1 issue.Paola Kudacki for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 basketball march madness
Tosan Evbuomwan. "Behind the Scenes With Princeton—the Cinderella of March Madness—Ahead of the Sweet 16," March 24.Jon Cherry for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 deion sanders coach prime
Deion Sanders. "The Unwavering Confidence of Deion Sanders," October 23 issue.Joshua Kiss for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts. "TIME100 Next," September 25 issue.Krista Schlueter for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 john grisham
John Grisham. "The Enduring Charm of John Grisham," November 6 issue.Whitten Sabbatini for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 Wes Moore
Wes Moore. "Where Wes Moore Comes From," February 27 issue.Jared Soares for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 humza yousaf
Humza Yousaf. "Meet the New Face of Scotland," October 23 issue.Gabriella Demczuk for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 poland abortion
Janusz Kucharski holds his son Dawid. "6 Stories Show the Human Toll of Poland’s Strict Abortion Laws," October 23 issue.Kasia Strek for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 bad bunny
Bad Bunny. "Bad Bunny’s Next Move," April 10/17 issue.Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 Best Inventions
Sweet Success: ChefDoodler. "Best Inventions 2023," November 6 issue.Elizabeth Renstrom for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian. "Skims Founder Kim Kardashian Loves Your Body," July 3 issue.Dana Scruggs for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney. "Stella McCartney Is Changing Fashion From Within," September 4 issue.Vicki King for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 anna paulina luna
Anna Paulina Luna. "The Influencer Who Came to Congress," July 10. Zack Wittman for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 suicide bereavement camp
Camper Amelia Smith. "As Suicide Rates Rise, Bereavement Camps Bring Healing to Kids Left Behind," July 12 issue.Ilona Szwarc for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 martin scorsese
Martin Scorsese. "Martin Scorsese Still Has Stories to Tell," October 9 issue.Mark Mahaney for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 taylor swift
Taylor Swift. "Person of the Year: Taylor Swift," December 25 issue.Inez and Vinoodh for TIME
Best TIME Photographs 2023 cate blanchett
Cate Blanchett. "Women of the Year: Cate Blanchett's Greatest Gift Is Her Humanity," March 13/20 issue.Yana Yatsuk for TIME

