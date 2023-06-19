A search is underway after a submersible used for taking tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic went missing, the Boston Coast Guard said on Monday.

The Coast Guard said it was conducting a search and rescue mission in an attempt to find the missing vessel. Fewer than 250 people in the world have visited the shipwreck at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean since its discovery in 1985, among them includes the famous film director James Cameron who directed the Titanic film. Eight-day Titanic diving tours for tourists conducted by the company OceanGate Expeditions cost $250,000 per guest, the BBC reported. The Guardian reported that OceanGate had an eight-day, seven-night expedition to the wreck scheduled to take place from June 12-20, 2023, hosting a maximum of six visitors. The number of passengers on board has not been confirmed.

The two-part wreckage, is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada, at a depth of roughly 12,600 feet—or 2.3 miles. The window for tourists to see the wreckage in its current state is closing due to rapid disintegration of the ship’s frame resulting from rust and bacteria breaking it down. At any moment, the Titanic’s famous bow could collapse according to one report. Experts believe that by the year 2030, what remains of the ship may be completely eroded.

More than 1,500 people lost their lives when the RMS Titanic sank on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, on April 15, 1912 . Ever since, the tragedy has captivated the public and inspired multiple books, films, and songs.

This is a developing story.

Contact us at letters@time.com.