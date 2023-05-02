Veteran Personal Finance Journalist Julia Kagan Named Senior Managing Editor of TIME Stamped

Today, TIME debuted TIME Stamped, the new e-commerce and content platform for trusted products and services recommendations and reviews.

Created in partnership with Taboola Turnkey Commerce, TIME Stamped is aimed at helping audiences make the best choices for decisions they care about. The platform launches today with personal finance content on credit cards, banking, loans, insurance, and investing, with plans to expand into e-commerce in the categories of home, consumer tech, travel, fashion and more in the coming weeks.

“Our global audience of 105 million comes to TIME for content they can trust about the decisions that matter most to them. This now includes guidance on what to buy,” said TIME CEO Jessica Sibley. “We are thrilled to debut TIME Stamped with Taboola and expand into recommendations and e-commerce as we continue to accelerate the digital transformation of our brand and business.”

Julia Kagan will lead TIME Stamped, which is editorially independent of the TIME newsroom, as Senior Managing Editor. She brings decades of experience as a writer and editor about finance for national consumer and technical audiences to the role. Most recently, she was the personal finance editor at Investopedia. Kagan is also the former editor of Consumer Reports and Psychology Today.

“Through meticulous research and a hands-on approach, we empower readers with the knowledge to make well-informed decisions,” Kagan said. “Our expert writing team simplifies complex subjects into concise, actionable steps through proprietary data that anticipates readers’ needs at any stage of life. We aspire to be a trusted resource that readers will return to again and again.”

TIME Stamped is the newest product offering from TIME and the brand’s first venture into e-commerce. Since 2018, TIME has launched six new business divisions: the Emmy Award-winning film and television division TIME Studios that has generated more than $100 million in revenue; a rapidly growing global live events business built around its iconic TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises; an industry-leading web3 division including the TIMEPieces NFT community; Red Border Studios, producer of award-winning branded content; the website-building platform TIME Sites, which TIME acquired earlier this year; and the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2.

Contact us at letters@time.com.