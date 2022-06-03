Tim Cook, Mindy Kaling, and Bill Gates to Headline the 2022 TIME100 Summit

TIME is hosting its first in-person TIME100 Summit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit, the live event extension of the annual TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, will convene leaders from around the world on Tuesday, June 7.

This year’s summit draws from the global TIME100 community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers come from the fields of politics, business, health and science, culture, and more. Following an opening performance by five-time-Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste, Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick things off with a panel on the future of business. The day will proceed with a series of panel discussions, with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry set to speak on leadership in crisis, filmmaker Taika Waititi on telling innovative stories, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates on preventing the next pandemic, and producer Mindy Kaling on creating connection through comedy.

Other speakers confirmed for the 2022 TIME100 Summit include Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, NBA champion, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Dwayne Wade, former U.S. representative Gabby Giffords, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, ACLU deputy director for transgender justice Chase Strangio, Christian Siriano founder and creative director Christian Siriano, Brother Vellies founder and creative director Aurora James, Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria, author and poet Cathy Park Hong, Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu, author, poet, and Mellon Foundation president Elizabeth Alexander, filmmaker Betsy West, filmmaker Julie Cohen, BioNTech SE senior vice president Dr. Katalin Karikó, Ukrayinska Pravda editor-in-chief Sevgil Musaieva, and TIME co-chair and Salesforce chair and co-CEO Marc Benioff.

Those not attending in person can watch the livestream on Time.com and YouTube.

Following the conclusion of the TIME100 Summit, TIME will host its annual TIME100 Gala celebrating TIME’s 2022 list of the world’s most influential people on June 8. Both the 2022 TIME 100 Summit and TIME100 Gala will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, N.Y.

This year’s TIME100 gatherings come on the heels of TIME’s recent return to in-person programming, which has included events marking the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the 2021 TIME Person of the Year reveal in New York, and the inaugural TIME100 Impact Awards in Dubai.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.