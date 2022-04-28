After a nearly three-year wait, a new season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix in May—and it’s just one in an array of much-anticipated releases. New series, including The Lincoln Lawyer, which is based on a Michael Connelly book, and Savage Beauty, a South African tale of revenge, are also hitting the streaming platform. The documentary Wild Babies, which zooms in on the adventures of adorable infant lions, elephants, and penguins, makes an excellent palate-cleanser.

Meanwhile, reality TV lovers can catch the latest seasons of The Circle and Bling Empire, or binge the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum, which follows singles with autism on their quest for love.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2022—and what’s leaving.

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

Available May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Available May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle: Season 4

El marginal: Season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime: Season 3

Available May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Wild Babies

Available May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

Available May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

Available May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

Available May 10

Workin’ Moms: Season 6

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood: Season 2

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

The Getaway King

Available May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

Available May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

Available May 16

Vampire in the Garden

Available May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

Available May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

Available May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

Available May 20

F*ck Love Too

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Available May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

Available May 25

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

Available May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Available May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

Available May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

Available May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Available May 14

Borrego

Available May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Available May 20

Ben Is Back

Jackass 4.5

Available May 22

One Piece: New episodes

Available May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Leaving May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Seasons 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

