After a nearly three-year wait, a new season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix in May—and it’s just one in an array of much-anticipated releases. New series, including The Lincoln Lawyer, which is based on a Michael Connelly book, and Savage Beauty, a South African tale of revenge, are also hitting the streaming platform. The documentary Wild Babies, which zooms in on the adventures of adorable infant lions, elephants, and penguins, makes an excellent palate-cleanser.
Meanwhile, reality TV lovers can catch the latest seasons of The Circle and Bling Empire, or binge the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum, which follows singles with autism on their quest for love.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2022
Available May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
Available May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Available May 4
40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4
El marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3
Available May 5
Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Wild Babies
Available May 6
Along for the Ride
Marmaduke
The Sound of Magic
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome to Eden
Available May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes
Available May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
Available May 10
Workin’ Moms: Season 6
42 Days of Darkness
Brotherhood: Season 2
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
The Getaway King
Available May 12
Maverix
Savage Beauty
Available May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year
Available May 16
Vampire in the Garden
Available May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2
Available May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
Available May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
The G Word with Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived
Available May 20
F*ck Love Too
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks
Available May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
Godspeed
Sea of Love
Available May 25
Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
Available May 26
Insiders: Season 2
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Available May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
Available May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2022
Available May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
Available May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Available May 14
Borrego
Available May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
Available May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Available May 20
Ben Is Back
Jackass 4.5
Available May 22
One Piece: New episodes
Available May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2022
Leaving May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving May 12
Eye in the Sky
Leaving May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving May 23
Shot Caller
Leaving May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Seasons 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
