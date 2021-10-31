Here's Everything New on Netflix in November 2021—and What's Leaving

Jonathan Majors leads a star-studded cast that includes Regina King, Idris Elba and LaKeith Stanfield in The Harder They Fall, a Netflix original releasing on Nov. 3. The much-anticipated revival of the beloved Japanese space Western anime, Cowboy Bebop, comes to Netflix on Nov. 19. And Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut with Passing, her adaptation of Nella Larsen’s classic, Harlem Renaissance-era novella of the same name. The film, a nuanced exploration of racial identity, stars Tessa Thompson as a woman whose world is upended after she reunites with a childhood friend (Ruth Negga) who is passing for white. The film’s release on Nov. 10 coincides with the debut of Netflix Book Club, a new social media series from the platform, where host Uzo Aduba will lead conversations about Netflix’s book adaptations and their journeys from page to screen; Larsen’s Passing will kick it off, starting on November 16.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in November 2021
Available November 1
The Claus Family
Available November 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Available November 3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Available November 4
Catching Killers
Available November 5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Available November 6
Arcane
Available November 7
Father Christmas is Back
Available November 9
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
Available November 10
Animal
Gentefied: Season 2
Passing
Available November 11
Love Never Lies
Available November 12
Red Notice
Available November 13
Arcane
Available November 15
Lies and Deceit
Available November 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Available November 17
Christmas Flow
Prayers for the Stolen
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King 2
Available November 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Available November 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Cowboy Bebop
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
tick, tick…BOOM!
Available November 20
Arcane
New World
Available November 22
Outlaws
Available November 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
Available November 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story
Available November 25
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks
Available November 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats
Available November 28
Elves
Available November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
Available November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
More the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2021
Available November 1
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Available November 12
Legacies: Season 3
Available November 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Available November 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Available November 17
Supergirl: Season 6
Available November 22
Vita & Virginia
Available November 30
Coming Home in the Dark
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2021
Leaving November 1
Leaving November 4
Bucket List
The Lovers
Leaving November 5
The Late Bloomer
Leaving November 7
Sleepless
Leaving November 10
A Single Man
Leaving November 11
Fruitvale Station
Leaving November 14
America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
K-on! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Leaving November 15
Safe House
Leaving November 17
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
Leaving November 19
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving November 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Leaving November 26
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Leaving November 29
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
Leaving November 30
3 Days to Kill
A Knight’s Tale
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld
