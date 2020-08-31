Sarah Paulson teams up again with longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy for Ratched, the chilling new horror series he’s producing for Netflix. In the series, which serves as a prequel to Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Paulson stars as the terrifying Nurse Ratched, as she begins work at a psychiatric hospital in the ’70s.

The whole family can enjoy Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, a new original series that features Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books by Black authors about the Black experience. The series is hosted by Marley Dias, the author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign and the books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action.

Those looking for a laugh will have no problem finding it on Netflix this month with new original comedy specials from Felipe Esparza, Afonso Padilha, Michael McIntyre, and Michelle Buteau. There’s also a wealth of new documentaries joining the platform, including Sophia Nahli Allison’s A Love Song for Latasha, an experimental short that reimagines a more nuanced narrative for Latasha Harlins, the 15-year-old Black teenager whose killing was a catalyst for the 1992 L.A. Riots.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in September 2020

Available September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

True: Friendship Day

Available September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks – You’re One of Us

Available September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Available September 4

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Available September 7

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Available September 8

StarBeam: Season 2

Available September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The Social Dilemma

Available September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

Available September 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

Available September 15

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

Available September 16

Baby, season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK, season 2

The Devil All The Time

MeatEater, season 9

The Paramedic

Signs, season 2

Sing On!

Available September 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

Available September 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched .

Available September 21

A Love Song for Latasha

Available September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, season 4

The Playbook

Mighty Express

Available September 23

Enola Holmes

Available September 24

The Chef Show, season 2

Available September 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Available September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Available September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Available September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2020

Available September 1

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Available September 4

The Lost Okoroshi

Available September 7

Midnight Special

Waiting for “Superman”

Available September 10

Greenleaf, season 5

Available September 11

Girlfriends, seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Available September 15

America’s Book of Secrets, season 2

Ancient Aliens, season 3

Cold Case Files Classic, season 1

The Curse of Oak Island, season 4

Pawn Stars, season 2

The Rap Game, season 2

The Smurfs 2

The Universe, season 2

Available September 22

Kiss the Ground

Available September 23

Waiting…

Available September 24

Real Steel

Available September 25

Nasty C

Available September 26

The Good Place, season 4

Available September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing, season 4

Available September 29

Welcome to Sudden Death

Available September 30

Wentworth, season 8

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2020

Leaving September 4

Christopher Robin

Leaving September 5

Once Upon a Time, seasons 1-7

Leaving September 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving September 10

The Forgotten

Leaving September 14

Cold Case Files, season 1

Leaving September 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving September 16

The Witch

Leaving September 17

Train to Busan

Leaving September 20

Sarah’s Key

Leaving September 21

Person of Interest, seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving September 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving September 26

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving September 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

