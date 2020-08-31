Sarah Paulson teams up again with longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy for Ratched, the chilling new horror series he’s producing for Netflix. In the series, which serves as a prequel to Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Paulson stars as the terrifying Nurse Ratched, as she begins work at a psychiatric hospital in the ’70s.
The whole family can enjoy Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, a new original series that features Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books by Black authors about the Black experience. The series is hosted by Marley Dias, the author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign and the books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action.
Those looking for a laugh will have no problem finding it on Netflix this month with new original comedy specials from Felipe Esparza, Afonso Padilha, Michael McIntyre, and Michelle Buteau. There’s also a wealth of new documentaries joining the platform, including Sophia Nahli Allison’s A Love Song for Latasha, an experimental short that reimagines a more nuanced narrative for Latasha Harlins, the 15-year-old Black teenager whose killing was a catalyst for the 1992 L.A. Riots.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in September 2020
Available September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita / The Match
True: Friendship Day
Available September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Freaks – You’re One of Us
Available September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
Available September 4
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Available September 7
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Available September 8
StarBeam: Season 2
Available September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
Available September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
Available September 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
Available September 15
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy’s Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
Available September 16
Baby, season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK, season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater, season 9
The Paramedic
Signs, season 2
Sing On!
Available September 17
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
Available September 18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched .
Available September 21
A Love Song for Latasha
Available September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, season 4
The Playbook
Mighty Express
Available September 23
Enola Holmes
Available September 24
The Chef Show, season 2
Available September 25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
Available September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Available September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Available September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2020
Available September 1
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Available September 4
The Lost Okoroshi
Available September 7
Midnight Special
Waiting for “Superman”
Available September 10
Greenleaf, season 5
Available September 11
Girlfriends, seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Available September 15
America’s Book of Secrets, season 2
Ancient Aliens, season 3
Cold Case Files Classic, season 1
The Curse of Oak Island, season 4
Pawn Stars, season 2
The Rap Game, season 2
The Smurfs 2
The Universe, season 2
Available September 22
Kiss the Ground
Available September 23
Waiting…
Available September 24
Real Steel
Available September 25
Nasty C
Available September 26
The Good Place, season 4
Available September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing, season 4
Available September 29
Welcome to Sudden Death
Available September 30
Wentworth, season 8
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2020
Leaving September 4
Christopher Robin
Leaving September 5
Once Upon a Time, seasons 1-7
Leaving September 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving September 10
The Forgotten
Leaving September 14
Cold Case Files, season 1
Leaving September 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving September 16
The Witch
Leaving September 17
Train to Busan
Leaving September 20
Sarah’s Key
Leaving September 21
Person of Interest, seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving September 22
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving September 26
The Grandmaster
Leaving September 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving September 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno