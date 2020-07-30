Everyone's Marveling Over This Jaw-Dropping Video Starring a Skateboarding Prodigy

Isamu Yamamoto may be one of the best freestyle skateboarders of all time with an incredible ability to make everything look effortless, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s witnessed his skills. That may change soon as a video of the young skater has gone viral as people marvel over his incredible bag of tricks and the ease with which he seems to pull them off.

The video was shared by Kelvin Liu a.k.a. Twitter user @getakliu, who captioned the clip, “Today I discovered Japanese skateboarder Isamu Yamamoto. Just when you think he’s done the video gets better and better.” He’s not wrong. Just when you think Yamamoto has done every trick in the book easily pulling out seemingly effortless 540s and one-foot 360 spins, he pulls out a second skateboard and proceeds to bust out an equally impressive roster of moves only now using two boards at once. It’s a jaw-dropping display of physical control and skating prowess.

While some social media users may be new to the fan club, people who follow the world of professional freestyle skating know all about Yamamoto. He’s a skating prodigy who won his first world championship in 2014 at the age of 11 as an amateur. After turning pro, he took first place at the World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Championships when he was just 14 years old. And that wild two-board skating trick? He has been wowing people with that for years and was the first person to win the World Round-Up Freestyle Championships using two skateboards at the same time, which he pulled off at the age of 15.

If you want to see more of the skating genius, check out the short film made by director Brett Novak back in 2017, hot off of Yamamoto’s win at the Freestyle World Championships. The film, ISAMU: A Short Skate Film, features the then-14-year old Yamamoto performing his slick tricks across locations in Osaka and Kyoto. It’s a mesmerizing look at the potential and power in skateboarding.

