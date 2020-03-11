The Bachelor had one mother of a finale. The reality show’s 24th season ended with a dramatic new character, Bachelor Peter Weber’s mother, Barb.
If you were on Twitter Tuesday night, you may have been wondering why your feed was suddenly filled with memes about a woman named Barb. Here’s a quick recap: On The Bachelor, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss even though he still said he had lingering feelings for another woman, Madison Prewett, and some unresolved feelings for a different Hannah, Hannah Brown, who he met during the last season of The Bachelorette. Eventually, Weber told Sluss about said feelings and she made her feelings known on national television. The end of their engagement was tough on them, but apparently it was much harder on Weber’s vocal mother, Barb. She preferred Hannah Ann and wasn’t at all convinced that Madison was right for her son.
At the end of the show, it was clear that the real winner was the internet. The so-called Bachelor Nation of fans watching at home quickly realized that Barb, her feelings about her son and his taste in women, her treatment of her husband, and her facial expressions were internet gold. Soon enough Twitter was filled with memes responding to Barb and the on-air action. As the credits rolled, it was evident that the memes were better than the frustrating season where no one walked away happy, except the internet.