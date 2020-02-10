From seasoned Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt to newcomers like Billie Eilish, celebrities of all varieties hit the red carpet of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday decked out in their Oscars finery. But while some were focused on their Harry Winston diamonds and Jimmy Choo shoes, it was Julia Butters, the 10-year-old scene stealer from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, who brought the most practical accessory to the show: a turkey sandwich.

The young actor stunned on the carpet in a ruffled pink getup designed by Christian Siriano while carrying a bejeweled pink spherical Marzook purse. But it was the turkey sandwich inside said bag that struck a chord with many people watching from home.

When asked why she had brought her own provisions to the awards show, Butters had the most perfectly reasonable answer. “I don’t like some of the food here,” she told Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, who tweeted out an instantly iconic photo of Butters smiling mischievously while showing off her homemade snack.

“There is a sandwich in my purse because I was smart this time,” she elaborated to Entertainment Tonight. “The other awards I was hungry, I was starving, and sometimes, either, they don’t have food or I don’t care for the food.”

There you have it, an Oscars hero.

