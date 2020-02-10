The 92nd Academy Awards arrive at the end of a relatively short awards season, which kicked off in earnest with the Golden Globes, in early January, cementing frontrunners like Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, 1917 and Parasite. Questions abounded heading into the 2020 Oscars: How would the show fare in it second consecutive hostless year? Could the first South Korean film nominated for Best Picture go all the way? Would Netflix and Joker find continued awards-season success or fizzle out in the end? And how long would Hollywood, and viewers at home, tolerate the lack of recognition for the work of women and people of color before declaring the ceremony altogether irrelevant?

The evening couldn’t address all of these questions, but it would at least offer definitive answers to the question of whose mantels would have some shiny new adornment.

Below, see all the winners of the 2020 Oscars, updating live throughout the evening.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bathes, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johnasson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Music (Original Score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Short Film (Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi, Poland

Honeyland, North Macedonia

Les Misérables, France

Pain and Glory, Spain

Parasite, South Korea

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (Original Song)

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” — Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” — Frozen II

“Stand Up” — Harriet

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

