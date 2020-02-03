There are moments during broadcasts when millions are watching that are just made for highly meme-able magic.

And on Sunday night on the internet, one such moment occurred when Shakira swiftly became a meme during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. During her performance alongside the one and only Jennifer Lopez the artist sealed the deal, staring into the camera and wiggling her tongue.

It was the ultimate power move demonstrating her slayage of the event and swagger at once. Not to mention, it was her birthday.

All the more reason to celebrate Shakira.

It was made to be captured in a video, so that’s exactly how that went down. Twitter users immediately did what they had to do, turning the footage into a meme.

See some of the first Shakira memes from the 2020 Super Bowl below.

Her performance featured songs like “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie” and Jennifer Lopez did “Waiting for Tonight” and “Get Right.”

Anyone who spends Monday making memes with this clip owes a lot of their Twitter humor to the “Waka Waka” artist herself.

