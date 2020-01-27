Ariana Grande's Dreamy Billowing 2020 Grammys Ballgown Swallowed the Internet Whole

From the Sistine Chapel look she rocked at the 2019 Met Gala to the giant sun hat she wore on the cover of Vogue, Ariana Grande has mastered the art of making a fashion statement. So it should come as no surprise that the dress she chose for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was a star in its own right.

Ahead of performing a medley of songs from her 2019 album Thank U, Next at Sunday’s awards show, Grande walked the Staples Center red carpet in a custom Giambattista Valli dove gray gown complete with a layered tulle skirt and matching satin opera gloves. Can you say Cinderella?

The billowing ballgown of course caught the eye of many watching from home, some of whom took to social media to gush over the dreamy ensemble.

And Arianators weren’t done for the night. Grande’s fans also loved her reaction to Album of the Year winner Billie Eilish saying that Ariana was the one who deserved the award during her acceptance speech. When the camera panned to Grande in the audience, she was seen waving off Eilish’s words and blowing her a kiss.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.