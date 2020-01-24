Dolly Parton Challenge Lights Up the Internet and Our Lives With 4 Versions of Everyone's Best Self

By Ashley Hoffman
9:29 AM EST

Depending on the social platform, there is another side of your personality you choose to share with the world.

Of course, it’s perfectly natural to reveal different aspects of your life on Facebook than you would on Instagram and everyone is really just an amalgam of selves depending on the social situation. Having all the fun with the vastly different photos one might present on dating app vs. the proper business mode for LinkedIn, the new hotness is the viral Dolly Parton meme that has become known as the Dolly Parton challenge. The good news? there’s no musical talent required.

It all began when the music icon shared this made-to-be-memed magic.

“Get you a woman who can do it all,” she captioned the post.

The post was a collage of sorts divided into a four-square grid showing who she would choose to share with the world on LinkedIn (sharp suiting prospective employers!) Facebook (a Christmas sweater for the relatives!) Instagram (a strong sense of personal style for all the internet pals!) and finally Tinder (a costume for potential flames!)

Related Stories

Welcome to the Dolly Parton challenge that her fellow famous people were quick to hop on.

All you need to participate is knowledge of yourself and a wide selection of snapshots. Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner look like next-level marketable employees, and Mark Ruffalo certainly seems to have a popping personal life in his Facebook picture. Work hard and play hard out there folks.

Gathered here below, see some of the shining examples of the colors celebrities reveal as they hopscotch around to different social media platforms.
https://www.instagram.com/hamillhimself/?utm_source=ig_embed

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

The West Blames the Wuhan Coronavirus on China’s Love of Eating Wild Animals. The Truth Is More Complex
2

China Puts 13 Cities on Lockdown as Virus Death Toll Climbs
3

US Targets 'Birth Tourism' With Visa Rules for Pregnant Women
4

Scientists Confirm Mount Vesuvius Eruption Turned Victim's Brain Into Glass

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE