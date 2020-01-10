Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada following her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s announcement that they are planning to step back as “senior members” of Britain’s royal family.

As the shock waves created by their Wednesday Instagram announcement continue to reverberate, Meghan Markle has made the return trip across the pond to be with her and Harry’s 8-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who remained in Canada with Markle’s close friend, Jessica Mulroney, according to People, when the Sussexes flew back to the U.K. after spending “extended family time” in the Great White North over the 2019 holiday season. In their statement, Harry and Meghan said that they will be transitioning away from their role as “senior” royals and will begin splitting their time between the U.K. and North America in 2020.

Prince Harry is reportedly still in the U.K., where he is scheduled to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace next week.

Meanwhile, the Queen reportedly called a meeting of all four royal households on Thursday with the goal of coming up with a “workable” future role for Harry and Meghan within “days not weeks.”

