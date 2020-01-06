Brad Pitt was the subject of much discussion ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday.

Would he interact with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston? How many adorable pictures would he take with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio? Would he take home another Golden Globe?

Those answers go as follows: no, many and yes.

Pitt told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that he and Aniston remain friends — Pitt walked away with a Golden Globe for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and an adorable shoutout to his friend DiCaprio (a.k.a LDC, as Pitt called him during his acceptance speech).

Still, one question remains: What was he thinking about so seriously during the show?

It’s possible that he was wondering yet again why there wasn’t room for Jack on Rose’s door raft.

