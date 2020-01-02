Noteworthy cereal options abound, from Sour Patch kids to Hershey Kisses, Twinkes to Nutter Butter. But in terms of what to pair with your bowl of breakfast goodness, the only decision to make is what kind of milk, right?

Not so much. KISS frontman Gene Simmons has started his 2020 with a chill but incendiary food declaration; a food fight, if you will, because his nonchalant tweet about eating his cereal with ice cubes went viral as soon as he posed the question thereof to the Internet.

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” he asked in a “chef’s KISS” caption accompanying a pair of images showing him mixing several ice cubes into a bowl of chocolate cereal and shredded wheat with milk.

Amid a chorus of shock and confusion, Simmons was far from the only ice-in-cereal enthusiast, as plenty of people took to chiming in with support. (Some also recommended powdered milk, or adding ice to a glass of milk on the side to avoid making cereal soggy.)

Simmons’ original post has been liked nearly 9,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.