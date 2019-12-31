When the clock hits midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, a new decade begins. As New Yorkers prepare for the ball to drop in Times Square and folks across the U.S. are going about their Tuesday activities, other cities worldwide are already celebrating New Year’s Eve.

In Australia, revelers celebrated the moment with fireworks by the Sydney Opera House and above Melbourne’s skyline. Many in Seoul saw paper lanterns. Singapore’s luxurious Marina Bay celebrated with fireworks. In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protests continued.

Here, see how different cities around the world marked New Year’s 2020.

Sydney, Australia

Sixteen hours ahead of New York, the clock struck midnight and a new decade began in Australia at 8 a.m. EST Fireworks lit up the sky behind the Sydney Opera House.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Hanna Lassen—Getty Images

Melbourne, Australia

Southwest of Sydney, the city of Melbourne lit up for 2020 at midnight, too.

Fireworks erupt over the Melbourne central business district during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Asanka Ratnayake—Getty Images

Tokyo, Japan

The decade began in Japan at 10 a.m. EST The new year is special in Japanese culture as it is considered a time to pray for one’s family.

Japanese priestess prepare for New Year prayers at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo on December 31, 2019. Millions of Japanese people will visit shrines and temples across the country during the first three days of the new year to pray for the well-being of their families. Kazuhiro Nogi—AFP/Getty Images

Seoul, South Korea

Lanterns were lit up in Seoul to mark the new decade at 10 a.m. EST.

People gather to celebrate New Years on December 31, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun—Getty Images

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protest movement didn’t slow down for New Year’s Eve, where the new year began at 11 a.m. EST.

Riot police ride an escalator as they patrol the Harbour City shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Justin Chin—Bloomberg

Singapore

Fireworks at Marina Bay drew huge crowds in Singapore, when the day changed at 11 a.m. EST.

Singapore awaits 2020 with curtain-raiser fireworks by Star Island as revellers join in the biggest countdown celebration at Marina Bay on December 31, 2019 in Singapore. Suhaimi Abdullah—Getty Images

Bangkok, Thailand

12 hours ahead of New York, the new year was counted down in Bangkok outside of a shopping mall at 12 p.m. EST.

Revelers arrive early to watch the New Year countdown outside a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on December 31, 2019. Mladen Antonov—AFP/Getty Images

