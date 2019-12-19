The Bonding Session in This Hyper-Specific Group Chat Is Really Getting Popping Right Now

True friendships are formed in the most unexpected places. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart love to cook together.

Now, thankfully, you can add the Garretts from Twitter to your list of unlikely bonds.

“These random boys added me to a group chat for people named Garrett,” Camryn Garrett (@dancingofpens) said on Thursday, “and it’s probably the best thing that’s happened all day.”

The tweet racked up 150,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon, and Garrett (Garrett 1, if you will), couldn’t believe what was happening. Though she seemed to be the only female added to this group chat of Twitter users named Garrett, the rest of the squad—all of whom spelled their names with the same spelling—said they’d “allow it.”

Things took an even sweeter turn when the Garretts began sharing birthdays, pet pictures and helping one Garrett who was “nervous about finals.”

The newly minted group of buddies even got into their own theological discussion.

Lesson learned: If you’re ever added to a group chat with kind strangers, you might make some new friends (and receive some new dog pictures).

