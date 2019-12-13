With Over 100 Tweets, President Trump Appears to Hit New Daily Twitter Record

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" rally on Oct. 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Tom Pennington—Getty Images
By Jill Colvin / AP
6:07 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The always-prolific Tweeter-in-chief appears to have hit a new record.

The president’s @realDonaldTrump account had tweeted and retweeted 115 times by late Thursday night, marking what could be his most active day on the platform yet.

The avalanche came as the House Judiciary Committee pressed toward a historic vote to approve articles of impeachment against him.

Trump has noticeably ramped up his tweeting during the impeachment inquiry. He tweeted 77 times Wednesday and 105 times Sunday, repeatedly declaring his innocence and retweeting comments and video of supporters defending his conduct.

Read more: It’s Official: President Trump Has Tweeted More Words Than James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’

Trump also took time Thursday for a tweet promoting Mar-a-Lago, the private club he owns in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s relationship with the club has drawn alarms from ethics experts who note that members and guests can pay for access to the president, who spends frequent winter weekends at the resort.

Thursday’s deluge of tweets drew the attention of a leading 2020 Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden, who tweeted that Trump should “Give it a rest, man.”

Trump’s reelection campaign slapped back, quipping, “Sleepy Joe knows a lot about rest.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere added that Trump’s “use of technology to communicate directly with the American people should be praised, not criticized.” He said the media should focus on Trump’s accomplishments “instead of obsessing over how many times the president has tweeted.”

