People Are Petitioning Apple for the Baby Yoda Emoji to Help Us Say Everything We Can't

Baby Yoda, or the Child as Disney calls him, has absolutely taken the world by storm since the Mandalorian first found him nestled in his floating crib pod. Now, fans of the so-adorable-it-hurts alien are campaigning for Apple to turn him into an emoji.

A Change.org petition that was created by user Travis Bramble on Dec. 5 calls for Apple to add Baby Yoda to its collection of emojis to allow people to take advantage of the full range of emotions that everyone’s favorite 50-year-old baby is capable of expressing.

This image provided by Disney Plus shows a scene from "The Mandalorian." Disney+––AP

“He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space,” Bramble wrote. “Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You’re sick and your mom texts you ‘do you want some soup?’ Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!”

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 12,000 people had signed the petition, a number that far surpassed the original goal of 2,500 that was set by Bramble.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.