Forget Baby Yoda toys, the only Baby Yoda product you need to get you through the 2019 holiday season is this awe-inspiring Baby Yoda pie. With the craze over The Mandalorian‘s adorable new addition to the galaxy far, far away continuing to sweep the internet, Instagram famous baker The Pieous has taken advantage of the opportunity to whip up a practically perfect pastry version of the big-eared, slow-aging alien known in the show as the Child.

“This RaspBaby Yoda pie (with his little mug of cocoa) is my new definition of “Hygge,” she captioned a photo of the pie, referencing the popular Nordic lifestyle trend. “Okay, he’s technically called ‘The Child’ and not ‘Baby Yoda,’ but lookit that cosy little face and tell me that’s not a baby Yoda!”

Featuring Baby Yoda wearing a tiny little Santa hat and clutching a mug of hot cocoa complete with a peppermint stick, the pie is clearly riffing off the scene in the show’s fourth episode when Baby Yoda adorably sips from a cup of soup.

The pie was part of The Pieous’s “12 Days of Crustmas” giveaway, was an instant hit online, and quickly inspired some amazing Star Wars jokes. As one Reddit user quipped, “I like it, but the crust is a little on the dark side.”

