Meanwhile in Las Vegas, Cowboy Hats Have Mysteriously Appeared on Pigeons' Heads

There’s a mystery in Las Vegas, as locals and animal advocacy groups alike are struggling to find out who is placing tiny hats on pigeons’ heads.

Yes, you read that right.

In a now viral video first posted to Facebook on Thursday by local Bobby Lee, pigeons scurry around with their pigeon pals, but some special ones are wearing these noteworthy toppers on their heads.

Others online have had hat-wearing-pigeon-sightings, too. “I finally found one,” Twitter user @kassandraqueenn said on Monday.

Lofty Hopes, a pigeon advocacy and rescue group, is working to safely remove the hats. (They’re not sure whether or not they’re glued on.) The organization teamed up with Facebook page Las Vegas Locally to spread the news and encourage anyone with information about the person or people responsible to come forward.

But yes, Lofty Hopes’ leader Mariah Hillman did think the pigeons looked pretty adorable at first, too. “Then, I was like, wait a minute – how did they get those hats on there,” Hillman told Fox affiliate station KVVU in an interview.

So, if you are a pigeon wearing a hat, please let someone know the name of the culprit.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.