Google's 2019 Halloween Doodle Will Teach You All Kinds of Spooky Facts About Animals

It’s Halloween and Google has treated us to another spooky interactive Doodle. The 2019 Halloween Doodle offers a chance to play trick or treat without the calories.
Behind orange doors, players will find animals often associated with scary movies and ghost stories, and an option to pick a trick or treat. Those risk-takers who pick “trick” will get the fun of watching a wolf play basket ball, or an owl head-bopping.
The interactive is also educational. Players, on clicking “treat,” will learn facts about the featured animals—from a three-hearted octopus to a howling wolf.
Google users are finding the interactive addictive, with some questioning the choice of characters: