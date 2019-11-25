Energetic German Shepherd 'Serenity' Will Stop at Nothing to Protect Her Kitten 'Babies'

Time for dog and cat lovers everywhere have agreed to put aside their differences after witnessing a beautiful German Shepherd care for her baby kittens.

The dog named Serenity protected five kittens on the side of the road before Pet and Wildlife Rescue in Chatham, Ontario, received word of the situation. An official from the non-profit organization rescued the whole family.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter shared a cuteness overload for the internet that included a picture of Serenity smooching her basket of kittens, with the caption, “Our stray sweetheart is keeping her ‘babies’ safe at the shelter tonight!” The post quickly went viral as hundreds shared pictures of the animals on their own pages.

Serenity is an estimated two years old, so she has “the energy of a toddler,” the shelter wrote on her adoption page. The five kittens are currently with a foster family, the shelter wrote on social media, until they’re old enough for adoption.

Naturally, over 30 people from across North America have applied to adopt Serenity through the shelter online, a representative told TIME on Monday morning.

In an ideal world, whomever takes this pup home has some kittens waiting to be cared for, too.

