The Internet Is Getting in the Holiday Spirit Thanks to These Addictive 'Christmas Explosion' Videos

By Ashley Hoffman
Updated: November 21, 2019 11:01 AM ET

If you’ve been hesitant to decorate for the holidays, the wait is over. No one can contain the Christmas cheer on full display in these #ChristmasExplosion videos.

The most festive trend on TikTok this season involves creating viral clips dubbed “Christmas bomb” videos. Consider it joyous holiday content to give everyone permission to start decorating whenever they choose.

#ChristmasExplosion works like this:

Step 1: Enter a dreary room that is disappointingly Christmas decoration-free.

Step 2: Pop off a Christmas ornament like it’s a “grenade.”

Step 3: Retreat.

Step 4: Return to the room that is, presto change-o, now a hall sufficiently decked with all of the festive Christmas decor. These homes are bulging with glittery lights and each spectacle is a snowflake to behold.

In one clip, a “fire in the hole” voiceover chimes in, then then Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” takes over.

Mantle? Decorated. Snow globe? Rocking. No tinsel is spared.

Related Stories

The videos are sublimely addictive and feature all kinds of Christmas decor to living rooms to bedrooms.

Season’s greetings from social media. Scroll on for dogs covered in Christmas lights and all of the decor in this Christmas explosion video compilation.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?
2

Colorado District Closes All 46 Schools to Stop Spread of 'Extremely Contagious Virus'
3

Trump Impeachment May Be Sealed
4

Aid Worker Scott Warren Has Been Found Not Guilty in Retrial

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE