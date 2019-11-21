This week’s marathon of impeachment hearings could well end with another blockbuster.

Thursday’s testimony will bring two more witnesses to the stand: Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former top Russia adviser who sat on the National Security Council, and David Holmes, a State Department official at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, will appear jointly before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The two final witnesses of the week are expected to shed additional light on the allegations that Trump withheld millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine in exchange for extracting a promise that the country’s new government would open investigations that could benefit him politically. They could also illuminate the testimony provided by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who described how Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, at the behest of Trump, sought to condition a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the launch of those probes.

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky,” Sondland said Wednesday. “Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President.”

Hill, who resigned from her position in July – one week before Trump’s call to Zelensky where he mentioned these investigations – recounted during her closed door deposition how Giuliani spearheaded a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine that she says ran counter to U.S. interests. In May, she learned from a deputy that Giuliani was pushing Ukrainian associates to investigate the energy sector, including Burisma, the gas company that had employed Joe Biden’s son Hunter as a board member.

She also described a testy exchange between herself and Sondland in June, when the ambassador told her that the President had put him in charge of Ukraine policy. After Sondland told aides to Zelensky during a meeting Hill attended in July that the meeting with Trump was contingent on investigations, she was so concerned, she said, that she alerted NSC attorney John Eisenberg.

Her closed-door testimony shows how her position in the White House and on the National Security Council gave her an inside perspective on the dynamics between Trump, his Acting Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney, then-NSC adviser John Bolton, and others.

Holmes, who testified behind closed doors last week, was the aide who overheard a July 26th phone call between Sondland and Trump at a Kyiv restaurant. During that conversation, Holmes told investigators, he heard Sondland tell Trump that the Ukrainian president “loves your ass” and would open the probes into Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election and Burisma he had requested.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, someone calling the President from a mobile phone at a restaurant, and then having a conversation of this level of candor, colorful language,” Holmes told investigators during his deposition. “There’s just so much about the call that was so remarkable that I remember it vividly.”

His testimony was significant for the Democrats because it tied the President directly to the call for investigations. Sondland on Wednesday conceded that he and the President routinely used “colorful language” when they spoke with each other, estimating he had spoken to Trump roughly 20 times.

Holmes also told investigators he asked Sondland if Trump cared about Ukraine, and Sondland answered negatively, claiming he only cares about “big stuff that matters to him, like this Biden investigation that Giuliani is pushing.”

