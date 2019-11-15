For years, Chanel Miller was known to the public as “Emily Doe”—the anonymous voice of a victim impact statement detailing how she was sexually assaulted in 2015 by former Stanford student Brock Turner. In September, Miller reclaimed her identity in a gripping memoir Know My Name, which shot her to national attention.

Miller tells TIME she sleeps better since going public.

“I sleep better because I don’t have to keep everything contained,” she said Thursday at the TIME 100 Next event. “Everything was so suppressed for so long it really inhibited my ability to get help.”

Miller was one of the honorees on the 2019 TIME 100 Next list, which is dedicated to celebrating the leaders of tomorrow.

Miller’s victim impact statement was first published anonymously in its entirety on Buzzfeed in 2016 and quickly went viral. “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me, and that’s why we’re here today,” her statement began. Turner served only three months in jail.

This month, two plaques quoting Miller’s victim impact statement appeared in the location where Miller was sexually assaulted, the Stanford Daily reported. “You took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my safety, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice — until today,” they state.

“The students are incredible. I’m so impressed by them,” she said Thursday, because they dare to say “we will reshape history” and “we will not let her disappear into the abyss.”

Miller has been praised by Christine Blasey-Ford, another woman who told a wealthy man that he had sexually assaulted her in a case that sparked nationwide outrage. Blasey-Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, testified in 2018 that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanuagh sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago at his Senate confirmation hearing.

Blasey-Ford said in a tribute to Miller that she “embodied courage long before writing her powerfully moving book.”

“As ‘Emily Doe,’ she courageously testified against the man who sexually assaulted her and read her victim-impact statement in court, looking right at him,” Blasey-Ford said.

