Nothing goes better with Don Julio and Dom Pérignon than McNuggets, obviously.

Drake and Rihanna really got down to work at the rapper’s birthday party on Monday night at a Los Angeles nightclub, according to E! News. Lyrica Anderson of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood documented the fabulous evening on her Instagram stories, revealing not only a night of celebrations ahead of the Canadian Grammy winner’s 33rd birthday, but something even more delicious: McDonald’s.

“When Drake brings McDonald’s to the club,” Anderson said in her Instagram Story, along with a picture of multiple six piece Chicken McNuggets packs: the late-night snack of champions.

It’s no surprise that Rihanna danced the night away at Drake’s party. The two artists have been friends for years. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22-years-old,” Drake said of Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her, even though she’s younger than me.”

Well, one thing is clear: the friendship between these two powerhouses behind “Work,” “What’s My Name?” and “Take Care,” among others, marches on, and the fast-food chain’s chicken nuggets are there to help.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.