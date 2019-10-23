Connoisseur of Life Itself Rihanna Enjoyed McDonald's at the Club for Drake's Birthday

Drake presents the Video Vanguard award to Rihanna onstage during the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
Larry Busacca—MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV
By Rachel E. Greenspan
11:36 AM EDT

Nothing goes better with Don Julio and Dom Pérignon than McNuggets, obviously.

Drake and Rihanna really got down to work at the rapper’s birthday party on Monday night at a Los Angeles nightclub, according to E! News. Lyrica Anderson of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood documented the fabulous evening on her Instagram stories, revealing not only a night of celebrations ahead of the Canadian Grammy winner’s 33rd birthday, but something even more delicious: McDonald’s.

“When Drake brings McDonald’s to the club,” Anderson said in her Instagram Story, along with a picture of multiple six piece Chicken McNuggets packs: the late-night snack of champions.

It’s no surprise that Rihanna danced the night away at Drake’s party. The two artists have been friends for years. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22-years-old,” Drake said of Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her, even though she’s younger than me.”

Well, one thing is clear: the friendship between these two powerhouses behind “Work,” “What’s My Name?” and “Take Care,” among others, marches on, and the fast-food chain’s chicken nuggets are there to help.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE