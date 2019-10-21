Rihanna is no stranger to the art of going viral — whether it’s stunting in feathered glory during Crop Over or serving face at a voguing ball, the bad gal knows what the Internet wants and blesses us accordingly. This time, however, it’s Rihanna’s music that’s taking a turn in the social media spotlight, after a clip of her singing a particularly resonant line in her 2008 music video, “Take a Bow” went viral.

In the video, Rihanna sings “That was quite a show/Very entertaining,” with an air of dismissiveness meant for an ex; however, the Internet has found it fitting for expressing distaste or disinterest for just about anything with the perfect amount of shade.

On Twitter, fans wasted no time in deploying the clip to talk about everything from being unimpressed with the current toast of the television zeitgeist (*cough Succession cough*) or merely apathy towards things you find obligatory. See the best uses of the Rihanna “Take a Bow” meme below.

Some even got meta with it.

