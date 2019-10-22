U.K. Police have announced they will be traveling to the U.S. to interview the American suspect in the crash that killed British teen Harry Dunn. The suspect, Anne Sacoolas, is the wife of an American diplomat who fled to the U.S. after claiming diplomatic immunity — a law that protects diplomats and their families from prosecution in the country they are based.

The case has garnered international attention and both the U.S. and U.K. governments have become involved.

“It’s about Harry, it’s not about politics,” Charlotte Charles, Dunn’s mother, said in a Thursday interview with TIME. “It shouldn’t be about the governments and it shouldn’t be us worrying about this becoming a political brawl or whatever. It’s about our boy, and making sure that it doesn’t happen to another family.”

Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Sacoolas requested an in-person interview, rather than submitting a statement, “in order for them to see her and the devastation that this has also caused and her family,” Adderley said.

He added the police will travel when visas are secured and that Sacoolas has cooperated fully with the investigation. “The suspect not being in the county clearly frustrates the investigation, but it does not stop it,” Adderley said.

The announcement comes a week after the Dunn family met with President Donald Trump at the White House and were presented with a surprise request by Trump to introduce them to Sacoolas herself. Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn’s parents, along with Harry Dunn’s step-parents, were in the U.S. to call on officials to return Sacoolas to the U.K.

Harry Dunn died after an August 27 collision. Sacoolas allegedly drove off the Air Force base on the wrong side of the road and crashed into Dunn head on. The next day, she was interviewed by Northamptonshire Police and the police submitted a request to waive Sacoolas’s diplomatic immunity, Adderley said. The investigation carried on despite being unable to continue involvement with Sacoolas because of their request for a waiver. On Sept. 16 the police were informed that their request for a waiver had been declined and that Sacoolas had left the U.K.

The family wasn’t informed that Sacoolas had left the country until 10 days later. In a Tuesday interview with BBC Breakfast, Tim Dunn said it is good progress that the U.K. police will travel to the U.S. to interview Sacoolas. “Hopefully they will get her to come back,” he said.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.