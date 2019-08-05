There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Rihanna’s ability to turn out a ravishing look for any occasion. The bad gal, who’s such a fashion maven that she’s become the uncontested queen of the Met Gala (aka the Super Bowl of fashion folks) and the first woman to create a brand at luxury powerhouse LVMH, reminded everyone that she’s the queen of a style statement with her outfit for the annual Crop Over festival (the occasion for many, many show-stealing Ri looks in the past) in her homeland of Barbados.

For Crop Over 2019, where she enjoyed the Kadooment Day parade alongside the prime minister of Barbados, Rihanna sported a hot pink mini dress covered in voluminous bubblegum-colored feathers. She paired this playful look with bantu knots, embellished pink heels, bedazzled sunglasses, and glamorous green, rhinestone-accented eye makeup. As a final accessory, she toted a mango, a juicy and delicious decision that frankly, goes well with any outfit!

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

As might be expected with any Rihanna sartorial moment, the Internet had all the emotions about it and wasted no time in sounding off about her look online.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.