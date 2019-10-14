Rihanna served major bad gal realness when she made an appearance at the Porcelain Ball hosted by the iconic House of Miyake-Mugler in New York City on Sunday night.

The singer-turned-beauty and fashion maven turned heads when she arrived at the ball, which was co-sponsored by her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. She arrived in style in a white patent leather-looking strapless sheath dress, which she paired with a matching white purse, sunglasses and many, many diamonds. The ball offered a $10,000 grand prize from Fenty Beauty in the category of OTA Face, the criteria of which was described on the event’s page as “ostentatiously extravagant beauty verging the point of vulgarity.”

While at the ball, Rihanna herself served face with flair and gave fans something to cheer for with her over-the-top reactions. One reaction in particular endeared her to the Internet; in a shot captured by a fan and posted to Instagram, Rihanna appears to be making a face of shock directly at a phone camera pointed at her. Perhaps it called to mind her car window moment.

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has been an honored guest at the Porcelain Ball. She attended her first one in 2014, where she also took to the stage.

