It makes sense that BTS’s “Make It Right” is getting new life with Lauv, an American pop singer-songwriter. For one thing, “Make It Right” is one of BTS’s most balladic recent songs from the spring’s Map of the Soul: Persona EP, and an earnest expression of gratitude over melodic, R&B-lite production. (It happens to have been written by Ed Sheeran, too.) Meanwhile, Lauv is best known for downtempo pop that lays a bleeding heart bare.
Both the K-pop supergroup and Lauv are also outspoken advocates of mental health awareness, the former making it a topic of conversation in their public statements, and the latter developing outlets for his fans to focus on the subject at his shows and sharing his experiences at a World Mental Health Day discussion.
So together, on the new “Make It Right,” they’ve released a song that naturally speaks to both fandoms — and particularly to the powerful force that is BTS’s ARMY. To top it off, the music video that came along with the release is a sweet love letter to those fans. It intersperses footage of the septet performing on their recent world tour in front of their many thousands of supporters with an animated fairy-tale narrative, in which a lost boy battles a dragon and is saved with the help of a magical female character that’s been by his side all along.
BTS recently returned from a month-long break from their intense touring schedule. Lauv has been on a U.S. tour this fall, with an upcoming debut album titled How I’m Feeling.