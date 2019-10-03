Vaping-Related Death Toll Rises to 34 as Health Officials Sound the Alarm on E-Cigarette Use

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that the number of people who have died from a vaping-related illness has increased to 34 as of Thursday.

The number of vaping-related illnesses has also increased to 1,604 people in 49 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both statistics are likely to further increase as the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to investigate illnesses and deaths in each state.

“Unfortunately, the outbreak of pulmonary injury associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, is continuing at a brisk pace,” CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat in a press call earlier this month.

On Sept. 27, the CDC announced THC, a compound found in marijuana, is tied to hundreds of cases and many of the deaths from the outbreak. On Thursday, the CDC announced the ages of those who have died from vaping-related illnesses range from 17 to 75, with a median age of 49.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The CDC and FDA have not yet announced a link to one particular product, though products containing THC seem to be behind many of the illnesses and deaths.

Mayo Clinic researchers released a study this month in the New England Journal of Medicine that found signs of lung damage similar to exposure to toxic chemicals, gases or other substances in 17 samples they independently studied. At the time, CDC and FDA officials told reporters that they found the study helpful in raising questions and alarms, but added it is too early to make any wide-ranging conclusions.

“We hope that in the months ahead we’ll learn a lot more about the spectrum of lung conditions that these exposures are having,” Schuchat said.

FDA Deputy Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judy McMeekin also told reporters in October that the entity had collected 440 product samples and found THC concentration in those samples range from 14% to 76%. Some products also contained concentrations of a mix of THC and vitamin E acetate ranging from 31% to 88%. Examinations of those samples aren’t complete, McMeekin added.

The Trump Administration has made moves to pull all flavored e-cigarettes from the market, but several states and cities have already passed their own bans, including New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and cities California—the home state of Juul, the industry’s leading e-cigarette maker.

The CDC and FDA continue to urge the public not to vape at all.

“It is pretty much impossible to know what is in your e-cigarette vaping product,” Schuchat said. “With all the data that I’ve been seeing, I don’t know what safe is right now.”

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.