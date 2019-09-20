After years of equivocation on climate issues by politicians and leaders around the world, young people have had enough.

That’s the message from the young leaders of Friday’s global climate protests, which drew tens of thousands of activists to demonstrations around the world in anticipation of a U.N. summit in New York.

“We’re already in the midst of the climate crisis,” London activist Lola Fayokun, 18, tells TIME. “Young people here have been able to think about climate change in a more immediate way because they understand that it will affect their futures.”

“We understand that if we don’t fight for a livable planet, there is no future for us.”

And during Friday’s “global climate strike,” that message reverberated around the world. More than 300,000 people turned out on the streets of cities in Australia, according to the Associated Press, demanding new climate action in a country known as the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquified natural gas.

“The world is literally on fire,” one young activist in Australia yelled in a video shared by Bloomberg.

Global Climate Strike protestors are seen at a rally in Brisbane on September 20, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. Glenn Hunt—Getty Images

Young protestors play with a large globe on September 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Rallies held across Australia are part of a global mass day of action demanding action on the climate crisis. ( Brook Mitchell—Getty Images

Hundreds of other climate protests took place in nations around the world, from Thailand to Hong Kong to Vanuatu in the Pacific. In Kabul, photos emerged of dozens of young women marching with signed, flanked by armed guards with assault rifles. More than 800 climate protests were planned in the U.S. on Friday, while 400 were planned in Germany, according to the AP.

Young people attend a Climate Strike rally, as Afghan security forces guard them in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Ebrahim Noroozi—AP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., high-fives climate striking students Evelyn Seek, center, and Pema Duncan, right, as they hold their climate strike sign in front of the Capitol on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

“The first thing is we have to talk about climate change,” says Indian activist John Paul Jose, 22. “Media should talk about it, and [in] elections it should be a main discussion.”

Jose, who marched with around a thousand protesters in New Delhi, says he feels that Indian politicians have largely been ignoring climate change, and have done little to educate the population on climate issues in schools. His group confronted police barricades, which prevented them from gaining entry to government buildings. Ultimately, he says, the police allowed a small group of protesters through to bring a petition to government ministers.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17, whose “Fridays for Future” climate protests helped inspire this most recent round of climate action, expressed surprise at the scale of this Friday’s demonstrations.

School children shout slogans as they participate in a climate strike to protest against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown and environmental pollution, part of demonstrations being held worldwide in a movement dubbed "Fridays for Future", in New Delhi on September 20, 2019. Laurene Becquart—AFP/Getty Images

“I would never have predicted or believed that this was going to happen someday and so fast,” she told the Associated Press.

In late August, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on world leaders to expand the ambition of their commitments to tackle climate change in the face of dire warnings from scientists.

“And so, it’s absolutely essential that countries commit themselves to increase what was promised in Paris because what was promised [there] is not enough,” said Mr. Guterres, referring to the 2015 Paris climate accords.

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement in 2017.

In Paris, teens and children, some as young as 10 years old, walked out of classrooms to join calls for coordinated government action on climate change. “The only way to make people listen is to protest,” Marie-Lou Sahai, 15, told the AP.

In London masses of protesters congregated in Westminster, with other “feeder strikes” joining from other areas of the city.

As Fayokun explains, the protesters there are marching for “climate justice.” They want leaders to take action to transition to a carbon neutral society while ensuring protections for historically marginalized groups.

Whether leaders will act on any part of those demands, of course, remains to be seen.

“I think we’re being listened to,” Fayokun said, as the protests in London were starting to wind down. “But I’m not sure if what we’re asking for is actually being heard.”

