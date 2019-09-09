Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones and more during a Tuesday, Sept. 10 event at its Steve Jobs Theater, part of the new Apple Park campus.

Last year’s September announcement brought with it a new lineup of iPhones, as well as the Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch. This year, the rumors suggest a potential slew of new Apple devices, from new iPhones to a redesigned iPad and MacBook Pro. But the competition is stiff, with gadgets like the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ attempting to set the standard for what constitutes a high-end smartphone.

Here’s how to watch Apple unveil its new iPhone models and more.

When is the Apple iPhone event?

Apple’s 2019 iPhone event begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can download Apple’s event to your calendar if you’re the forgetful type.

How can I watch the Apple iPhone event?

As always, you can visit Apple.com to tune in to a livesteam of the iPhone event.

But this year, Apple’s making it easier than ever to watch its big announcements. For the first time, you’ll be able to stream the iPhone event on YouTube — so iPhone and Android users alike can watch as their once-modern smartphone is rendered obsolete right on their now-ancient handset.

If you want to watch the iPhone event on your TV, you can either use AirPlay to stream it to your Apple TV, or use Google Chrome and a Chromecast to accomplish the same task.

What will Apple announce?

Apple’s September announcements are usually centered around the iPhone and other gadgets, like the Apple Watch. This event is expected to follow that pattern — the rumor mill suggests we’ll see new high-end and midrange iPhones, along with a slightly larger iPad.

Other Apple products potentially on the way include a redesigned MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen, and a new AR-friendly object tracker similar to Tile’s Bluetooth trackers.

How to watch the Apple event later

Can’t tune in to the Apple iPhone event live? Don’t care about keeping up with real-time wittiness on social media? As it does with every event, Apple will share the keynote both on its site, its YouTube page, and even in its Apple Keynotes video podcast cataloging the company’s filmed announcements.

Write to Patrick Lucas Austin at patrick.austin@time.com.