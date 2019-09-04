Apple’s biggest event of the year is set for Sept. 10, when the company is expected to announce anywhere from one to three successors to its current iPhone lineup. But rumors abound, suggesting Apple’s got more than just a few new iPhones to share.

Here’s what you should get your hopes up for when the company kicks off its event at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET at the Steve Jobs Theater.

A New iPhone (or Two or Three)

Apple’s triple-threat of iPhone models shows no signs of slowing down. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is planning to maintain its three-model lineup with a trio of new devices set to succeed the high-end iPhone XS and XS Max, as well as the mid-range iPhone XR.

Leaked computer-generated images of a potential iPhone 11 design have surfaced online, featuring what seems to be a triple-camera setup on the rear of the device, mimicking the three-lens trend among high-end Android devices. We could also see a slightly iPhone screen for the XS variant, with a 6.1-inch display compared to the previous 5.8-inch screen.

Other features, like wireless power sharing, could also make an appearance in the next iPhone, Bloomberg reports. That means you might be able to charge devices like your AirPods using the iPhone itself — if they’re in a wireless charging case.

If you’re looking forward to 5G, don’t hold your breath. Bloomberg says that Apple’s rumored to be skipping the high-speed wireless standard this year, though next year’s iPhone is expected to support the super-fast cellular option as service becomes more widely available.

An Apple Watch Built for Snoozing

Announced alongside the iPhone XS last year, the Apple Watch Series 4 brought with it a larger display, more processing power for a smoother user experience, and safety features like fall detection and FDA-approved ECG functionality. The next Apple Watch might have another new feature users have long demanded: sleep tracking.

While you can currently use the Apple Watch to track your sleep, it requires the use of third-party sleep tracking apps. That could be about to change, based on a report from 9to5Mac, which suggests Apple is adding native sleep tracking features to the Apple Watch.

Even current Apple Watch models might get sleep tracking abilities, as Apple could bring the feature, known internally as “Time in Bed tracking,” to existing generations of the Apple Watch.

Sleep tracking shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Apple Health already keeps tabs on user’s sleep habits, a major health factor. And the company is already invested in the category; it purchased sleep tracking company Beddit in 2017, which uses an under-bed sensor to track movements while users rest.

Battery life is always a concern when tracking sleep — Apple Watch users often put their devices on a charger overnight. To compensate for this, Apple is said to be adding charging reminders into its sleep-tracking feature to help users remember to charge their device before they head off to bed.

Bigger Screens for iPads and MacBooks

Ever since Apple discontinued its 17-inch MacBook Pro in 2012, the largest laptop the company sold has been its 15-inch model. That might change next week, as the company may announce a redesigned MacBook Pro with 16-inch display, one analyst says. It’s also expected to update its smaller, non-Touch Bar MacBook.

In addition, Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad could be on its way out, as the company gets ready to debut a slightly larger 10.2-inch model, Bloomberg reports.

A New Way to Never Lose Anything

While rumors of refreshed MacBooks and iPads are also floating about, it’s plausible Apple could announce another accessory next week, one that could make losing your keys a thing of the past. Revealed in images seen by MacRumors, Apple’s rumored object-tracking gadget is said to operate similarly to current Bluetooth trackers like Tile, and will alert you when you’re out of the tracker’s range.

You can set safe locations to silence notifications at home or work, and use the Find My app to locate the object in question using an audible alert, MacRumors says. The coolest part might be the use of augmented reality to find your object after doing a sweep of the area with your iPhone.

